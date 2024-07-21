★ PREMIUM
DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Sunday, July 23, 2023: Liverpool's Bobby Clark meets supporters before a pre-season training session at their camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Why Bobby Clark has not been involved in Liverpool pre-season so far

With Liverpool now prepared to fly to the United States for the second leg of pre-season, the absence of Bobby Clark from early sessions makes him a doubt.

The Reds will head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday ahead of friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United in the US.

It will be a squad bulked out by fringe players and youngsters, with many of Arne Slot‘s key names still on holiday after their involvement at the Euros and Copa America.

While pre-season could have been a valuable opportunity for a player like Clark – the 19-year-old midfielder who broke through under Jurgen Klopp last term – he is yet to be involved.

The teenager was ruled out of action before the end of last season, and while he has been around the squad at the AXA Training Centre, he is still undergoing rehabilitation work.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That ruled him out of the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston on Friday and could also make him a doubt for the trip Stateside.

Clark is attracting interest from a number of clubs with a view to a loan deal this summer, with Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Norwich among those courting him, but a lack of fitness is likely to push that decision further down the road.

There is no indication that the youngster would not be part of Slot’s plans for the long term, as his recovery has been overseen in the first-team facility.

With the new head coach so far unable to see Clark in action, though, it could be deemed an early opportunity missed as Slot runs the rule over a young group.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slot is presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Vitezslav Jaros and Ben Doak were among the academy graduates to start in the 1-0 loss to Preston, while a number of others came on for the second half.

The inclusion of Luca Stephenson, Amara Nallo and Harvey Blair was particularly interesting, as their first-team experience had been limited up to now.

Jayden Danns also missed that warmup game at the AXA, with the striker reported to be sidelined with a minor injury.

Liverpool kick off the new campaign in just under four weeks, with a trip to Ipswich on August 17, while the transfer window closes at 11pm on August 30.

