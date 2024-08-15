A 27-man Liverpool squad have trained on Thursday, ahead of the Reds’ opening game of the season this weekend, while a fresh Luis Diaz to Barcelona rumour has dropped.

27-man squad in training

The Reds get their 2024/25 campaign up and running with a trip to Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime in Arne Slot‘s first game in charge.

While injuries continually hampered Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, the early signs bode well when it comes to the German’s successor.

It was a wet afternoon on Merseyside but 27 players trained at the AXA Training Centre, with Slot currently having a full squad available to choose from.

That included Andy Robertson, who was limited to just 61 minutes of action during pre-season, as he pushes to start over Kostas Tsimikas at Portman Road.

We’d forgotten what having a fully fit squad felt like!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are reportedly set to hold ‘initial conversations’ over the signing of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. This is a rumour that has never gone away, but is just using us to drive up interest? (A Bola)

Barcelona “reactivated their interest” in Liverpool winger Diaz last week, according to journalist Pipe Sierra on X. It almost feels inevitable that he’ll end up there one day!

Romeo Lavia has discussed his decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool last summer, claiming “you’ve never had my version” of the story. He says: “The interest from Liverpool was there but in my head, I wanted to play for Chelsea.” (Daily Mail)

More from This Is Anfield

Cody Gakpo has revealed that Slot sees him as a left winger this season, rather than a centre forward. Certainly seems his best position…

Liverpool’s possible opponents in the Champions League group stage have now become clearer. This new format is going to take some getting used to!

Some impressive Harvey Elliott stats show what he can offer Slot and Liverpool this season – he could feel unlucky not to start at Ipswich

Liverpool have raised over £46 million this summer from sales, as well as from their shrewd Dominic Solanke sell-on clause. It’s almost like there’s money to spend on new signings!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips is set to join Ipswich on a season-long loan deal. It looks as though it could be done in time for Liverpool’s visit on Saturday (BBC Sport)

Mounir Yamal, the father of Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is “out of danger” in hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. The world can be a grim place right now (Fabrizio Romano)

There is conjecture over whether the PGMOL will declare the allegiances of all Premier League referees this season to avoid a possible conflict of interest – it’s getting confusing. We’re predicting about 12 of them support Man United!

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become the USA’s new head coach, meaning he could lead them in their home World Cup in 2026. His stock has fallen of late, though! (The Times)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2017, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first-ever Liverpool goal, curling home a sublime free-kick away to Julian Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim.

It was certainly a sign of things to come, in terms of his world-class technical brilliance, and it helped the Reds reach the Champions League group stage.

Seven years later he has 310 appearances to his name, has won every trophy possible and is the Liverpool vice-captain. He’s still only 25, too! [Cough, time to get that new contract sorted.]