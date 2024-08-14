Liverpool are said to be planning one final Hail Mary to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer and the Reds have also intensified their pursuit of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

One final Zubimendi swoop?!

It looks highly likely that Zubimendi will remain at Real Sociedad (how dare he stay put because his family are happy in Spain!)

However, Liverpool are claimed to be making one last-ditch attempt to lure the 25-year-old to Anfield, with Spanish outlet El Diario Vasco suggesting as much anyway.

They claim that the Reds are happy to pay Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause or even slightly more.

This seems highly unlikely to us, despite Liverpool offering to triple his salary, proving that it’s nothing to do with money.

If you needed reminding, the Reds are said to be not planning to sign an alternative No. 6 – which seems negligent in our opinion.

5 other things today: Fresh Mamardashvili & Diaz claims

Merseyside reporters now say Liverpool have “stepped up their interest” in Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili, but he wouldn’t arrive until at least 2025. Imagine the fume if he’s the only summer signing!

Liverpool are “open to selling” Luis Diaz this summer, as doubts persist over his end product. Would Anthony Gordon be an upgrade on the left flank?

Real Madrid are “cooling their interest” in Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is a relief. Jude Bellingham’s flirting hasn’t paid off!

There is plenty of interest in Sepp van den Berg, but Liverpool’s “stubborn attitude” has seen PSV Eindhoven drop out of the race to sign the Reds defender

Arne Slot has told Liverpool fans what they can expect this season, saying “we’re trying to find the balance between trying to create chaos at certain moments and trying to keep possession.” Sounds good to us!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Dundee United are believed to be interested in signing Liverpool youngster Lucas Stephenson on loan. It could be great for the midfielder’s development (The Courier)

Surprise, surprise – Gary Neville believes Man United will finish ahead of Liverpool this season. He cannot help himself! (The Overlap)

Virgil van Dijk has vowed that Liverpool will “compete until the very last day in every competition” this season, learning from last year’s shortcomings (LFC)

Amazon Prime are leading the race to gain the UK rights for the Liverpool documentary based on Jurgen Klopp’s final season. Do we really want to watch those last few months back? (City A.M.)

City case and Chelsea madness

Premier League clubs aiming to sue Man City for compensation over their alleged 115 rules breaches may have to lodge legal claims before the outcome of the case. They can’t get off, can they? (Times)

The Premier League has told managers and players to be fairer in criticising VAR and referees this season. Honestly, the nerve of this lot at times! (Telegraph)

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are still in discussions over a summer move for Conor Gallagher. It’s bizarre that they signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and are happy to sell Gallagher instead! (Sky Sports)

What you should read

Match of the night

Match of the night is the UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Atalanta (8pm BST) in Warsaw.

It’s a first chance to see Kylian Mbappe in competitive action for Madrid – I think we can finally give up on Liverpool signing him now!