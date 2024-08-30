There was no time to waste for Federico Chiesa as he reported to the AXA Training Centre on Friday, and his new teammates were quick to welcome him to the club.

We have had to wait all summer for this moment, as have the Liverpool squad. But a new signing has finally made it to the building and can be called on for the season.

It will have been a whirlwind three days for the Italian after flying to Merseyside, being unveiled and now reporting to training with a new club, in a new city and with new teammates.

But he was welcomed with open arms, with Virgil van Dijk, Tyler Morton and Trent Alexander-Arnold all seen greeting the 26-year-old in a video across Liverpool’s social media platforms.

“New boy on the block” ? Morning, lads ? pic.twitter.com/gB8sEzEqst — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2024

After saying a loud “good morning, everyone” to those in the cafeteria, the captain made his way over to Chiesa, and you couldn’t help but sense there was some awe from the winger.

We can’t blame him, Van Dijk just has an aura about him.

Alexander-Arnold and Chiesa then crossed paths on the stairs and the vice-captain was all smiles as he commented on the “new boy on the block.”

It really is a boost for the players as much as it is for supporters.

Chiesa will get a feel for his new teammates on the pitch on Friday as he joins in on his first training session, one that will not include Curtis Jones as he remains absent due to injury.

As for his chances to be in the squad against Man United, Arne Slot explained that “there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is.”

There is plenty of excitement for the winger’s arrival at the club, and if you were not won over before, his first interview will do the trick.