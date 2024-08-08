Liverpool’s move for Martin Zubimendi no longer seems to be straightforward, while Sepp van den Berg remains a wanted man this summer.

Martin Zubimendi latest – we’ve got ourselves a saga

It had looked like being a simple transfer, with a buyout clause if required. But Liverpool’s move for Martin Zubimendi has now become a saga.

Firstly, Thursday saw him training with Real Sociedad in a sign that he was certainly not en route to Merseyside for talks.

Then Sociedad named him in their squad to travel to Germany for their friendly against Union Berlin on Friday.

And then came the news we didn’t want to hear, that journalists have been briefed that the Spanish side, his boyhood club, are putting on a “charm offensive” to keep the 25-year-old in San Sebastian, his hometown.

Apparently they’ve reminded him of the beautiful surroundings in the Basque region. Has nobody told him about the delights of Kirkby? It’s got a Wendy’s now ya know…

This really seems like the ball is fully in the player’s court at this point, with a big decision needing to be made – and hopefully sooner than later.

5 more headlines: Danns’ injury & Endo “determined” to stay

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns has been dealt a big injury blow amid rumours of a loan move away this summer, with a two-month absence expected

Wataru Endo is “absolutely determined to stay” at Liverpool despite transfer interest in him, according to journalist David Lynch

Naby Keita has been forced to train alone at Werder Bremen, with the club confirming plans to sell him after just one year there. The decline of the former Reds man has been staggering!

Liverpool supporters can spend a night on the Kop for a brilliant cause, with the LFC Foundation urging fans to raise awareness for those sleeping rough in the UK

More Liverpool FC news today

Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Mainz, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are all said to be keen on signing Sepp van den Berg, with “concrete offers” made by some (Sky Germany)

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas is reportedly close to signing a contract extension at Anfield, while a loan move to a Championship club will be sealed next week (Lewis Steele)

Liverpool FC Women goalkeeper Rachael Laws has signed a new Reds deal, 11 years after she initially joined on loan from Sunderland

Elsewhere… Chelsea have signed another player

Man United are said to have held discussions with Burnley over a move for midfielder Sander Berge (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have announced yet another signing. This time it’s Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino in a £15.6m deal – for a player who has only three senior appearances to his name. He’ll spend the 2024/25 season on loan at the Argentine club before joining his 1,987 teammates at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea FC)

Richarlison is claimed to have turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in favour of remaining at Tottenham (BBC Sport)

Video of the day

Here’s a reminder to watch This Is Anfield‘s exclusive interview with Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia, who discussed a range of interesting topics…