On Thursday, there was a surprise Liverpool exit confirmed for Missy Bo Kearns, while Arne Slot confirmed when Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch would be back in action.

Overnight success

There were plenty of positives for Liverpool supporters to take from the Reds’ 2-1 win over Arsenal last night in Philadelphia.

With Diogo Jota playing up front in his first game of pre-season, Liverpool looked closer to what we can expect long-term from Slot.

Both of the Reds’ goals were beautifully worked, with Harvey Elliott providing the two assists.

Besides the goals from Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho, there was an interesting corner routine and a new dynamic in midfield to discuss, as Elliott played in a more advanced position.

If you couldn’t stay awake for the match, here is our recommended reading to catch up with everything:

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool Women midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has left the club and will join Aston Villa – it was a surprise to learn but makes sense that she wants a definite starting place. Good luck, Missy Bo!

Slot has confirmed to LFC TV that Konate and Gravenberch will play some part in the game against Man United on Saturday night

Curtis Jones has shot down any suggestion that he showed ‘disrespect’ to Jurgen Klopp with his recent comments about how his game will change under Slot – don’t listen to them, Curtis!

3 things today

Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona have agreed a fee of at least £47 million to sign winger Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig – it could mean the end of their reported pursuit of Luis Diaz

New Man United signing Leny Yoro faces three months out with a suspected metatarsal fracture – that means he will miss the Premier League match against Liverpool, as might Rasmus Hojlund who has been ruled out for six weeks

Liverpool and Arsenal set the Lincoln Financial Field record attendance for a ‘soccer’ game, selling out the 69,879-capacity ground for Wednesday night’s friendly

Latest from elsewhere

Pascal Gross has moved from Brighton to Borussia Dortmund for £8 million – it seems a bargain until you realise he is 33 years old

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to build a stadium 350 metres above ground level as part of the country’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup – oh, and 10 more to go with that (BBC Sport)

Steven Gerrard and Anthony Gordon have both donated £10,000 to a fundraiser for people affected by the recent stabbings in Southport – you can donate here

Video of the day

Make sure you tune in for this fascinating interview with Dr Ian Graham, Liverpool’s director of research from 2012 until 2023.

He had a massive influence on making Liverpool so effective in the transfer market during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.