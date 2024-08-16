★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Transfer stance, international call-ups & Diaz future – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot has spoken on Liverpool’s continued search for signings ahead of his first competitive game, while Valencia are not entertaining talk of interest in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Still working on signings

The season starts on Saturday for Liverpool and yet still no new signings – something we’re sure to be reminded of countless times during the broadcast of tomorrow’s game!

It is something that Liverpool are still working on though in the aftermath of Martin Zubimendi’s rejection, with Slot saying in his press conference: “Richard [Hughes] is trying everything to strengthen the squad he can.

“We are trying to strengthen the squad. In the background Richard is trying to improve the team.”

That isn’t to say Slot is unhappy with his current squad, he said: “I think our squad is really strong and it’s not too easy to find players to help us or strengthen the squad.”

That’s partly true and he can improve us in a lot of areas where we struggled last season without new signings – but we still need one or two and there’s now less than 14 days to get it done. C’mon, Richard!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

2T3M9BX Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Cadiz CF at Estadio Mestalla on October 23, 20 (saolab / Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Valencia’s manager has not entertained transfer talk for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, saying “he has a contract” and “he is our player” – we can’t be surprised by that stance (MARCA)
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to his boyhood club Basel after being released by Chicago Fire – the Guardian said there’s a case for him to be MLS’ “worst-value signing of all time.” Ouch!
  • Thiago has finished working as a coach for Barcelona this summer, and it has been suggested he now needs to return to England for tax purposes. Sure Liverpool could keep him busy… (MARCA)

More from This Is Anfield

  • There has been so much speculation over Luis Diaz so it was good to hear Slot emphatically say his “future is with us” – here’s hoping for a big season from Lucho
  • We all want to see Darwin Nunez hit the heights we know he can and Slot wants to see his team put the Uruguayan in as many scoring positions as possible. 20+ goals this season please, Darwin
  • This may be the most predictable starting XI in quite some time, but tell us if you would make any changes for the season opener

Elsewhere in the football world today

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag (L) shakes hands with Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jordan Henderson was absent when Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 14-13 in a penalty shootout in 2014, but he scored one for Ajax during their mammoth 13-12 shootout win on Thursday night – there were 34 spot kicks in total
  • It might be a bit pot calling the kettle black, but Pep Guardiola saying Chelsea have a “double squad” was quite amusing – “more than 40 [players], it’s a lot.” How are they even convincing that many to sign for them?!
  • Here we go, Erik ten Hag has admitted his Man United side “is not ready” for the start of the season – try Arne’s no-nonsense approach Erik, it’s bound to go down better
  • And here’s your reminder Premier League action gets underway tonight! Man United host Fulham in the 8pm (UK) kick-off – let’s see just how right Ten Hag proves to be

Liverpool FC: On opening days

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 14, 2016: Liverpool's Sadio Mane runs to manager Jürgen Klopp to celebrate scoring the fourth goal against Arsenal during the FA Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is only right that with our opening day fixture less than 24 hours away, we have a quick look at the Reds’ recent opening day results.

Liverpool are undefeated on the opening day in the last 11 seasons – a good omen! – and this will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Reds have faced a newly promoted team in the first game.

No wins in the last two season openers, though – time to change that!

Up the Reds!

 

