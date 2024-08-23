Another youngster has left Liverpool but the Reds have now made a signing, though he won’t be involved with the first team for a while.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Against Ipswich, Jarell Quansah was visibly disappointed after being withdrawn at half time.

Arne Slot has said, though, that he reacted “in the way you would expect the player to react” and the defender “asked if he could train” on Sunday.

Unfortunately, despite his positive reaction to the substitution, Quansah may not play against Brentford after “he picked up a bit of an injury [on Tuesday],” explained Slot.

This leaves Ibrahima Konate to play alongside Virgil van Dijk on Sunday as the Reds play their first match of the season at Anfield.

It could also open up a position in the squad for Joe Gomez, who has been linked with a move away of late.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Harvey Blair’s transfer to Portsmouth has been confirmed, with the youngster moving for an initial £300,000 which could be doubled in add-ons – there is also a 20 percent sell-on clause included

Slot has said Gomez wasn’t in the squad against Ipswich due to fitness issues – not sure if we completely believe him here to be honest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have signed 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves for £2 million – he wil likely join the under-18s as a starting point

Stefan Bajcetic is “more likely” to leave on loan than stay this window, reports the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe – surely that would mean Tyler Morton stays put?

More from This Is Anfield

With Konate probably replacing Quansah this weekend, Slot could make just one change from his team that beat Ipswich

Thomas Frank has hinted that “it’s possible” Sepp van den Berg will play for Brentford on Sunday – we wish you the best Sepp, just not this weekend!

Some fans have been getting worried that Liverpool are selling to many of their young talents – read Slot’s response here

Morton and Trey Nyoni are among the youngsters training with the first team at moment – Slot was keen to mention Nyoni in his press conference on Friday

Elsewhere in the football world today

Mikel Arteta has said he will begin contract talks with Arsenal at the end of the transfer window – no sign of the Gunners going away any time soon then

Sean Dyche has said he is down to just 14 fit senior players for Everton‘s game against Tottenham – can’t catch a break can they?!

Jude Bellingham has picked up a calf injury and is now a doubt for England in the upcoming international break

Brendan Rodgers has claimed there has been no approach from Man City for Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi – he would be a real asset to Pep Guardiola

Liverpool FC: On this day

Forty years ago today, Jan Molby signed for Liverpool as a fresh-faced 21-year-old for £200,000 from Ajax.

Also, Joel Matip made his debut in 2016 in a 5-0 win at Burton in the League Cup. They were coached by Nigel Clough, former Red and son of the great Nottingham Forest manager, Brian Clough.

Both Molby and Matip won four major trophies with Liverpool and were loved by supporters for their character as well as their on-field exploits.