Liverpool’s squad for their trip to AC Milan has been confirmed and Virgil van Dijk has thrown down a proverbial gauntlet to his teammates.

The Reds make a welcome return to the Champions League on Tuesday night, which feels a lot more exciting than the Europa League last year!

Arne Slot‘s 23-man squad for the trip to the San Siro has now been confirmed, with Federico Chiesa among those included.

The Italian has scored three times away to Milan in the past, which bodes well.

There’s no Harvey Elliott due to injury, but the 21-year-old is the only high-profile absentee for Liverpool.

A reminder that Slot’s press conference is at 6.30pm (BST) on Monday evening – the full video will be available on This Is Anfield‘s YouTube.

Liverpool’s travelling squad to Milan

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

A frustrated Van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool “need the whole squad” to perform after their “unacceptable” defeat to Nottingham Forest. The skipper is not amused

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas is set for a fourth manager in five months after the sacking of Stoke manager Steven Schumacher. Not exactly ideal when it comes to him settling at another club this season

Liverpool have submitted an official 22-man Premier League squad with seven ‘homegrown’ players included in it, from Tyler Morton to forgotten man Tom Hill

Liverpool have been robbed of the chance of a Divock Origi reunion against Milan, due to him being demoted to the reserves. It’s been a real fall from grace for the Reds cult hero!

Liverpool have trained ahead of their Champions League trip to AC Milan on Tuesday night – watch a video of the Reds in action HERE!

Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has completed a move to reigning Greek champions PAOK. Best of luck, Degsy!

The hearing into Man City‘s 115 charges for alleged breaches of financial rules officially got underway on Monday. Here’s hoping a decision is made sooner rather than later

Aston Villa‘s European Cup-winning legend Gary Shaw has sadly passed away at the age of just 63 after suffering a serious fall. We send our best wishes to his friends and family

Need your football fix this evening? It’s an A-List affair in League One, as Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham visit Tom Brady’s Birmingham

On this day in 2008, Liverpool won 2-1 away to Marseille in the Champions League, which was notable for one moment of genius.

Steven Gerrard scored one of his greatest goals that night, whipping an outrageous finish into the top corner to give the Reds the lead.

The Liverpool legend doubled the advantage from the penalty spot before half-time, with Rafa Benitez’s side overcoming a Marseille fightback.

This was Gerrard at the absolute peak of his powers, scoring 24 goals and registering 12 assists that season.