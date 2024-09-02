An update regarding Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah‘s Liverpool futures has emerged in Monday’s news, while a training plan is in place for Federico Chiesa.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah’s comments after Sunday’s 3-0 win at Man United were telling, as he accused Liverpool of not discussing a contract extension with him.

His performance at Old Trafford showed how invaluable he remains, as too Van Dijk, and a key claim from the Press Association has emerged over the contract situation and Richard Hughes‘ role:

“With the transfer window now closed, the expectation is there will be some movement from Hughes, with a decision to be made on whether FSG depart from their policy of not offering lucrative, long-term deals to players over 30 in order to secure the futures of Salah and Van Dijk.”

Salah and Van Dijk may be 32 and 33 respectively, but both still look at the peak of their powers, so new deals are a must.

It is time for FSG to change their approach or risk angering supporters further after a quiet summer transfer window.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Federico Chiesa was left out of the Italy squad this month at Liverpool’s request, with a plan in place to build up his fitness over the next fortnight

Liverpool‘s home Premier League clash with Chelsea will take place on Sunday, October 20, at 4.30pm (BST) – but, of course, they’ve not moved our 12.30pm vs. Palace! (LFC)

Salah says Arne Slot‘s style is like Liverpool seven years ago, hinting he’s now out of his “comfort zone” after so long under Jurgen Klopp. He’s looked sensational in the early weeks of the season

Speaking of Mo, Jamie Carragher has made a prediction about his contract situation, backing him to stay on because he’s “like Ronaldo” and will play until he’s 40. There is still so much more to come from him!

Slot has now revealed the one thing that surprised him about Ryan Gravenberch, saying he loves “how much he can run.” He was magnificent at Old Trafford

More from This Is Anfield

Trent’s cheeky gesture and Van Dijk’s antics were just two of seven things we spotted from Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Man United – what a day out!

MEDIA REACTION: Slot’s “clear identity” shows as “feeble” United “humiliated” by Liverpool – what a day for the Reds on the back pages

The last word on the Reds’ fantastic victory on Sunday features being Casemiro described as a “B-List celeb playing in Soccer Aid” by This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson!

Erik ten Hag got short-tempered with a reporter after his side’s defeat to Liverpool, saying “it’s not like I am Harry Potter.” He couldn’t be further from producing wizardry at Old Trafford!

Liverpool fans will love Alisson‘s passionate words on Slot’s impact at Anfield – he’s making a strong impression on the players and fans

Elsewhere in the football world today

UEFA have confirmed that they are extending the price caps for away fans in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League this season. Away Champions League tickets will have a maximum price of €60 (£50)

Arsenal reportedly turned down a verbal offer from Al-Ittihad for Leandro Trossard on Sunday, as they eyed a loan move with an obligation to buy. It would have been nice to see him go – he’s a big player for the Gunners! (The Athletic)

Kevin De Bruyne says he did not hold talks with Man City over a summer exit from the Etihad, which is an almighty shame! (BBC Radio Manchester)

Joel Matip is one of two free agent defenders West Ham are reportedly considering, he has not been picked up since being released by Liverpool. It would be a bit weird seeing him back in the Premier League (Dharmesh Sheth, Sky)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1913, Bill Shankly was born.

The Scot became Liverpool manager in December 1959, and in the 15 years that followed, he became one of the most influential figures in the club’s history.

Shankly won three First Division titles and one Second Division crown, as well as clinching FA Cup glory in 1965 and 1974, and winning the UEFA Cup in 1973.

While Bob Paisley won more in charge, Shankly changed Liverpool as a club, paving the way for decades of dominance in the 1970s and 1980s.

He understood the values of the city and the club, proving to be a world-class leader.