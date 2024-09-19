A new update regarding Liverpool signing Martin Zubimendi has been branded as “nonsense,” while Arne Slot has a new addition to his backroom team.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Will the Zubimendi to Liverpool rumour ever go away?

Today, we have a fresh update to bring you, with parody Twitter account @indykaila claiming the Spaniard now regrets not moving to Anfield during the summer, with a January move possible.

Sadly, it appears to be utter rubbish!

Reporter Mikel Recande has poured cold water over the rumour, describing it as nothing more than “nonsense and invention.”

He does state that “we’ll see” when it comes to next summer, but don’t be expecting Zubimendi at Liverpool midway through the season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Jamie Carragher has picked his all-time Liverpool XI, with both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah included. No Alisson or Trent, though!

Liverpool trained ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth, with no new absentees on show – always such a relief – though Harvey Elliott is still missing (LFC)

Thiago has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch amid his excellent form, saying he is “just getting better” in the No. 6 role. A seal of approval from the midfield master!

Van Dijk and Trent were both spotted in full kit for Liverpool’s annual team photo – we really wish it had been for a contract announcement

Liverpool have now revamped Slot’s fitness staff, which includes hiring a new first-team doctor, two role updates and one promotion. It’s a good day for Dr Conall Murtagh!

RB Salzburg may have lost in the Champions League, but Stefan Bajcetic’s stats were highly impressive. He needs a big season out on loan!

Liverpool‘s official YouTube have released their latest ‘INSIDE’ video, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the win over AC Milan – watch here

More from This Is Anfield

From John Scales to Federico Chiesa – Every Liverpool manager’s first debutant since 1992. It’s quite the list

In Amara Nallo, 17, and Wellity Lucky, 18, Liverpool are threatening to have an exciting new centre-back pairing to look forward to in the coming years

Liverpool’s next Champions League opponents, Bologna, suffered a frustrating night on Wednesday, only managing to draw 0-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. Their manager, Vincenzo Italiano, is still without a win!

Sam Millne has taken a look at how many points Liverpool need to avoid the Champions League playoffs – have a read and let us know if you agree?

Interview: Liverpool Women lost a fan favourite in Missy Bo Kearns during the summer, but the club proved to be a class act during her exit talks

Elsewhere in the football world today

Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Man City‘s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday after picking up a groin issue against Inter Milan. Martin Odegaard is out for the Gunners (Guardian)

Mikel Arteta is confident that trophies “will be coming” at Arsenal. Not if the Reds have anything to do about it! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2020, Liverpool completed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves.

The Portuguese has gone on to become a wonderful player for the Reds, even if injuries have been an issue, and he is Slot’s first-choice striker.

Jota has 57 goals in 150 appearances, of which only 97 have been starts, and him staying fit feels crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League hopes this season.

At 27, he is at the peak of his powers and can cement legendary status with another four or five years of great service.