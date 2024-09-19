➔ SUPPORT US
Zubimendi “nonsense,” backroom addition & Reds train – Latest Liverpool FC News

A new update regarding Liverpool signing Martin Zubimendi has been branded as “nonsense,” while Arne Slot has a new addition to his backroom team.

2T6RD42 November 11, 2023, Almeria, Spain: SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad celebrate a goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between UD Almeria and Real Sociedad at Power Horse Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Almeria, Spain. (Credit Image: © Jose Luis Contreras/DAX via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

Will the Zubimendi to Liverpool rumour ever go away?

Today, we have a fresh update to bring you, with parody Twitter account @indykaila claiming the Spaniard now regrets not moving to Anfield during the summer, with a January move possible.

Sadly, it appears to be utter rubbish!

Reporter Mikel Recande has poured cold water over the rumour, describing it as nothing more than “nonsense and invention.”

He does state that “we’ll see” when it comes to next summer, but don’t be expecting Zubimendi at Liverpool midway through the season.

Read more on the new claim here

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher, working for Sky Sports, during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool trained ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth, with no new absentees on show – always such a relief – though Harvey Elliott is still missing (LFC)
  • Thiago has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch amid his excellent form, saying he is “just getting better” in the No. 6 role. A seal of approval from the midfield master!
  • Van Dijk and Trent were both spotted in full kit for Liverpool’s annual team photo – we really wish it had been for a contract announcement
  • Liverpool have now revamped Slot’s fitness staff, which includes hiring a new first-team doctor, two role updates and one promotion. It’s a good day for Dr Conall Murtagh!
  • Liverpool‘s official YouTube have released their latest ‘INSIDE’ video, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the win over AC Milanwatch here

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • In Amara Nallo, 17, and Wellity Lucky, 18, Liverpool are threatening to have an exciting new centre-back pairing to look forward to in the coming years
  • Liverpool’s next Champions League opponents, Bologna, suffered a frustrating night on Wednesday, only managing to draw 0-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. Their manager, Vincenzo Italiano, is still without a win!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 20, 2024: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the FA Cup Semi-Final between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Man City‘s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday after picking up a groin issue against Inter Milan. Martin Odegaard is out for the Gunners (Guardian)
  • Mikel Arteta is confident that trophies “will be coming” at Arsenal. Not if the Reds have anything to do about it! (Sky Sports)

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2020, Liverpool completed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves.

The Portuguese has gone on to become a wonderful player for the Reds, even if injuries have been an issue, and he is Slot’s first-choice striker.

Jota has 57 goals in 150 appearances, of which only 97 have been starts, and him staying fit feels crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League hopes this season.

At 27, he is at the peak of his powers and can cement legendary status with another four or five years of great service.

