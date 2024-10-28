It has been a disappointing start to the week for Liverpool supporters, with Man United finally deciding to sack Erik ten Hag!

Today’s Main Headline

It’s not Liverpool news but we all feared that this day would come, didn’t we?!

After clinging on to his job during the summer, Man United have now dealt Ten Hag his fatal blow following a 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

It has left Liverpool’s rivals sitting 14th in the Premier League table – hilarious! – with only four wins from 14 games this season in all competitions.

The search is now on to find Ten Hag’s successor, with Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge for the time being. Gareth Southgate would be a pretty funny choice!

Bizarre that we actually only beat Ten Hag’s United twice in six games.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are claimed to be ‘seriously’ considering making a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, who they’ve been linked with in the past. The source this time isn’t the strongest, though! (TEAMtalk)

Trent Alexander Arnold’s Ballon d’Or comments make Jamie Carragher believe “he’s going to Real Madrid.” It does feel concerning at the moment.

Arne Slot has revealed how Darwin Nunez surprised him against Arsenal, saying his work ethic “was really pleasing.”

Ibrahima Konate was superb against Arsenal but fouls cost Liverpool against a negative Gunners side.

More from Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

MEDIA REACTION: A mixed response to Liverpool’s draw at the Emirates but “clutch” Mo Salah praised

DEBATE: Sam Millne and Patrick Allen discuss the Arsenal game, including the brilliance of Konate

Slot mix-up, ‘controversy’ and Nunez passion – Five things spotted from Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Gary Neville’s “unbearable” commentary during Reds games. He’s not even hiding his bias anymore!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Speaking of Neville, he has said that a “lack of identity and style” proved fatal for Ten Hag in the end. We could have told him that two years ago! (Sky Sports)

Mikel Arteta is “morphing into a Jose Mourinho type of manager”, according to Carragher. He’s spot on, so forget the Pep Guardiola comparisons! (Sky Sports)

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be announced this evening, with Vinicius Jr and Rodri the front-runners. There are differing rumours about who has won it!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2007, Steven Gerrard made his 400th Liverpool appearance, coming at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

In typical Stevie fashion, he lashed home a free-kick to open the scoring, in the 200th meeting between the Reds and the Gunners.

Rafa Benitez’s side ended up having to settle for a share of the spoils, though, with Cesc Fabregas equalising in the second half.

This was Gerrard at the peak of his powers – what Slot would give to have him in his squad now!