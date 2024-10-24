➔ SUPPORT US
Arsenal ref, Mourinho claim and Calafiori update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Thursday’s Liverpool news saw another Champions League win analysed, while focus turned to their next outing away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

After seeing off RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the Reds head to Arsenal this Sunday with a chance of delivering another blow to their title rivals.

The Premier League have now confirmed their officials in charge at the Emirates, with Anthony Taylor appointed as referee.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Referee Anthony Taylor (R) and Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Michael Salisbury will be in place as VAR, assisted by the most experienced official in English football, Darren Cann.

Taylor has refereed Liverpool more times than any other club (62), and the Reds have a win percentage of 54.8 percent when the 46-year-old is in charge.

  • Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha laid on an assist as England U17s began their push for Euro 2025 qualification with a 4-0 win over Malta

Darwin Nunez (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring (PA/DPA)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 20, 2023: Aston Villa's Jhon Durán celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Everton FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aston Villa are currently top of the Champions League after their 2-0 win over Bologna – they’re the only other side who have won all three of their games
  • Scottish club Inverness, who include two ex-Reds in their squad in Luis Longstaff and Remi Savage, have been docked 15 points after entering administration – with Duncan Ferguson vacating his role as manager
  • Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori will miss Sunday’s clash with a knee injury, but reports in Italy claim it is “not serious” (Corriere dello Sport)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Unbelievably, it is already four years ago, in 2021, that Liverpool spanked Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick to extend his club record by scoring in 10 consecutive games, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota grabbing the others on a day that saw Paul Pogba sent off.

It was also Jurgen Klopp‘s 200th win in charge, doing so in a club-record 331 games.

Of course, Klopp’s Reds went on to beat United 7-0 at Anfield less than two years later – the fourth time in history that they’ve scored five or more against them.

