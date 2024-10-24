Thursday’s Liverpool news saw another Champions League win analysed, while focus turned to their next outing away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

After seeing off RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the Reds head to Arsenal this Sunday with a chance of delivering another blow to their title rivals.

The Premier League have now confirmed their officials in charge at the Emirates, with Anthony Taylor appointed as referee.

Michael Salisbury will be in place as VAR, assisted by the most experienced official in English football, Darren Cann.

Taylor has refereed Liverpool more times than any other club (62), and the Reds have a win percentage of 54.8 percent when the 46-year-old is in charge.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot has set two all-time club records after his 12th game in charge of Liverpool – but he is looking for “something else that’s more nice”

Slot admitted Liverpool are “very fortunate” to have a No. 2 goalkeeper like Caoimhin Kelleher, but he insists “it is also a normal thing“

Kostas Tsimikas has reflected on the result that “destroyed everything” for Liverpool last season – and how things are now looking up

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha laid on an assist as England U17s began their push for Euro 2025 qualification with a 4-0 win over Malta

More from This Is Anfield

Van Dijk, Macca and Slotball’s finest feature in our five things spotted from Leipzig

Liverpool’s lineup for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal was on the agenda as two Reds discussed Wednesday’s win

Elsewhere in the football world today

Aston Villa are currently top of the Champions League after their 2-0 win over Bologna – they’re the only other side who have won all three of their games

Scottish club Inverness, who include two ex-Reds in their squad in Luis Longstaff and Remi Savage, have been docked 15 points after entering administration – with Duncan Ferguson vacating his role as manager

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori will miss Sunday’s clash with a knee injury, but reports in Italy claim it is “not serious” (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Unbelievably, it is already four years ago, in 2021, that Liverpool spanked Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick to extend his club record by scoring in 10 consecutive games, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota grabbing the others on a day that saw Paul Pogba sent off.

It was also Jurgen Klopp‘s 200th win in charge, doing so in a club-record 331 games.

Of course, Klopp’s Reds went on to beat United 7-0 at Anfield less than two years later – the fourth time in history that they’ve scored five or more against them.