Liverpool have added another new face to their growing medical staff, with their latest appointment previously holding roles at Man City and Man United.

There has been a revamp of Liverpool’s medical department in recent months, led by Jonathan Power in his new job title of director of medicine and performance.

Amit Pannu has joined as first-team doctor, Conall Murtagh has been promoted to head of physical performance and lead physios Lee Nobes and Chris Morgan have seen their duties split as heads of rehab and performance respectively.

Arne Slot brought Ruben Peeters with him from Feyenoord as lead physical performance coach while Chris Black has arrived as lead strength and conditioning coach.

The recruitment has continued with the appointment of Robin Sadler as first-team physio, with the 44-year-old beginning his role last month.

This comes after Liverpool advertised for the position via their official jobs portal in May.

? #LFC have hired former Man United head of physiotherapy Robin Sadler as new first-team physio. Previous roles also include 16 years as first-team physio at Man City along with jobs at Derby and most recently Rangers. Joins revamped medical staff led by Dr Jonathan Power.

Sadler joins having last served in a short-term role as consultant physio for Rangers, but he was most notably head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Man United.

He held that role for just over three years between 2021 and this year, before being relieved of his duties in February as part of a review led by new head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll after INEOS’ takeover.

Before his role at Man United, Sadler spent 16 years at Man City as a first-team physio, then taking the job of head physio at Derby in 2016.

He will join the team led by Murtagh and Morgan and will assist Liverpool’s first team both at the AXA Training Centre and on matchdays.

Liverpool’s new fitness staff

Liverpool recently appointed Clare Farrell as their new lead performance nutritionist, while the club’s fitness staff also includes Jordan Fairclough, Ed Harper, Jack Ade and Steve Lilley.

The club are expected to bring in a new analyst in the near future, with Roderick van der Ham poised to arrived from Feyenoord, having previously worked alongside Slot.

Friday saw the announcement that long-serving director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows would be leaving Liverpool.

