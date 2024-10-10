Alexis Mac Allister‘s injury situation has been made clearer by Argentina, while a Trent Alexander-Arnold rumour has been shot down.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alisson‘s hamstring injury may have dominated the headlines in recent days, but what about Mac Allister?

The 25-year-old went off at half-time at Crystal Palace last Saturday, but he has still travelled for international duty with Argentina.

Now, El Destape report that the world champions will be “without” Mac Allister for tonight’s clash with Venezuela, due to a “muscle strain in his left thigh.”

It is, however, claimed that “everything indicates that he will be able to play in the next match” against Bolivia on October 16.

While Liverpool supporters will be concerned about Mac Allister being risked next week, it does suggest that he should be available for the crucial visit of Chelsea on October 20.

Fingers crossed…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

There is “absolutely zero chance” that Trent will join Real Madrid in January, according to James Pearce. Better not go there in the summer either!

Speaking of Trent, Kostas Tsimikas has echoed Liverpool supporters on the England debate surrounding the Reds’ vice-captain, saying he is “the No. 1” in his position. Surely he’s now usurped Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier?!

RB Leipzig have been praised for charging Liverpool fans as little as £13.47 for their Champions League clash in Germany on October 23. If only football could always be like this!

Luis Diaz’s Colombia side have been accused by Bolivia of spying on them before their clash this evening, with their opponents even claiming “we have photos”

A Liverpool partnership is a possibility regarding the development on Anfield’s vacant square opposite the club shop, with talks “currently taking place” with local operators over a short-term agreement

Elsewhere in the football world today

Gareth Southgate claims he won’t return to management for at least a year, putting him out of the reckoning for the Man United job if Erik ten Hag is sacked. Shame! (BBC Sport)

John Stones is expected to captain England at home to Greece this evening, with skipper Harry Kane absent (Sky Sports)

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has tragically died at the age of just 31. We send our best wishes to his friends and family

United right-back Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a minor procedure on his heart after experiencing palpitations, having taken time away from football to deal with inflammation of heart tissue in January 2023 (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day on 1981, Ian Rush scored his first league goals in a Liverpool shirt, bagging a brace in a 3-0 win at home to Leeds.

A Trevor Cherry own goal completed the scoring.

Rush would, of course, go on to become Liverpool’s leading goalscorer of all time, finding the net a remarkable 346 times in 660 appearances.

A total of 229 goals came in the league, 45 of which were in the Premier League during the autumn of his career.

Let’s not forget this Xherdan Shaqiri double against United on this day in 2018, too…