Liverpool’s involvement in Man City‘s legal case has been explained, while the Reds are reportedly keeping a close eye on two Bundesliga attackers.

On Monday, it was claimed that City had earned a ‘win’ against the Premier League over legal action relating to the associated party transaction (APT) rules.

Ultimately, though, they were actually unsuccessful in 23 of their 25 objections.

In true City fashion, though, they clearly briefed the media to make it look like a ‘victory’, which is nonsense!

Now, it turns out that Liverpool were one of eight top-flight clubs to give evidence to the Premier League, with rivals Arsenal and Man United also in the same boat.

The 175-page document, which can be read here, reveals that Everton (hang your heads in shame!), Chelsea and Newcastle (shock horror!) acted as witnesses FOR City.

This all nicely highlights the contrasting morals of these clubs!

A couple of German journalists have claimed that Liverpool are interested in Bundesliga pair Karim Adeyemi and Omar Marmoush. The use of ‘monitoring’ makes us very sceptical

Speaking of City, fresh reports are linking them with a move for Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi. Because they have so little depth without Rodri!

Jarell Quansah has admitted that Arne Slot‘s “toughness” and “honesty” can be “hard to take.” He knows it’s constructive, though

Slot has explained why he changed the existing hotel rule for home games, saying “the best place to sleep is your own bed.” He’s not wrong!

Former Liverpool academy graduate Ovie Ejaria – remember him? – has landed a trial with Egyptian side Zamalek after two failed auditions at Plymouth and Oxford

OPINION: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid and risking your Liverpool legacy, by Aaron Cutler. This is a very interesting read

10 defeats, two draws – We take a look at how Liverpool’s eight Champions League opponents are getting on after two matchdays

Ibrahima Konate has made an incredibly bold fashion statement, with some Liverpool players reacting brilliantly. He is such a character!

Man United have reportedly NOT made an approach to Thomas Tuchel, amid constant speculation over Erik ten Hag’s future. He’d fall out with everyone there in no time! (Sky Sports)

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta has tearfully announced his retirement from football. He’s arguably one of the greatest midfielders of all time

City have accused the Premier League of being “misleading” over the verdict in its legal case on rules over commercial deals. Of course they have! (BBC Sport)

Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo have all been ruled out of England duty. Funny how these ‘injuries’ happen when clubs are worried about their players picking up knocks!

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge

On October 8, 2015, Jurgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager, on one of the most significant days in the club’s history.

The German replaced Brendan Rodgers and went on to become a legendary figure at Anfield, fulfilling his promise of turning doubters into believers.

Klopp not only won seven trophies at Liverpool – eight if you include the Community Shield! – but he understood the values of the club and city perfectly.

The 57-year-old ended the Reds’ long 30-year wait for a league title and played astounding football along the way, and his exit this year was emotional.

Klopp left as one of the most influential Liverpool figures of all time – here’s hoping Slot can follow suit!

If you fancy a trip down memory lane, you can watch his first press conference here.