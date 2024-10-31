➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool FC News  

Slot on Quansah “overreaction” & Tchouameni rumour – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot has shown his support for Jarell Quansah after Liverpool’s win at Brighton and the past Reds target, Aurelien Tchouameni, could become available again.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) is challenged by Brighton & Hove Albion's Ferdi Kad?o?lu during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slot’s men won 3-2 in the League Cup fourth round last night but Quansah had a second half, earning the lowest average rating overall.

The 21-year-old gifted Brighton a way back into the game at 2-0 and also saw the ball deflect off him for the hosts’ second goal, before being substituted in stoppage time.

Speaking to reporters after the game, though, Slot made it clear that there is no issue with Quansah, with an overreaction uncalled for.

“If you play at a club like Liverpool you’ve got two quality players for many positions,” Slot said.

“And if you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah, who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded, because his overall performance – from the both of them – I liked as well.

“So they’re in competition with Virgil and Ibou, that’s what you have at Liverpool.”

Read more here

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Aurelien Tchouameni of France speaks during the France Press Conference at the main Media Center on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA)

  • Spanish reports suggest Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid, two years after Liverpool bid for him. Would he still be a good signing for the Reds?

  • DEBATE: Jack Lusby and Henry Jackson discuss the Quansah “overreaction,” Andy Robertson‘s place in the team and more

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim dismissed reports linking him with Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

  • Man United have reached an agreement with Sporting CP over Ruben Amorim, with his appointment as head coach imminent. He might actually be good for them which is a mighty shame (The Athletic)
  • Madrid’s La Liga clash with Valencia this Saturday has been postponed after the devastating flash floods in Spain. We send our love to all of those affected
  • Pep Guardiola says Man City are in “trouble” because of the worst injury crisis since he’s been at the club. Our hearts break for him and his lack of options (BBC Sport)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 21, 2010: Liverpool's manager Rafael Benitez prepares to see his side take on Manchester City during the Premiership match at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat Bordeaux 3-0 at Anfield in the Champions League and there was something significant about the match.

It was the first time in exactly 100 games that Rafa Benitez named an unchanged starting lineup, keeping his team the same from the 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa three days earlier.

Liverpool’s XI in both matches: Reina; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Riise; Sissoko, Alonso, Gerrard, Garcia; Kuyt, Crouch.

Seeing as it’s Halloween, here’s a reminder of one of the great Twitter posts from Luis Garcia from 2016…

He’s now posted a new one today, too…

