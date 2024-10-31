Arne Slot has shown his support for Jarell Quansah after Liverpool’s win at Brighton and the past Reds target, Aurelien Tchouameni, could become available again.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Slot’s men won 3-2 in the League Cup fourth round last night but Quansah had a second half, earning the lowest average rating overall.

The 21-year-old gifted Brighton a way back into the game at 2-0 and also saw the ball deflect off him for the hosts’ second goal, before being substituted in stoppage time.

Speaking to reporters after the game, though, Slot made it clear that there is no issue with Quansah, with an overreaction uncalled for.

“If you play at a club like Liverpool you’ve got two quality players for many positions,” Slot said.

“And if you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah, who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded, because his overall performance – from the both of them – I liked as well.

“So they’re in competition with Virgil and Ibou, that’s what you have at Liverpool.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Spanish reports suggest Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid, two years after Liverpool bid for him. Would he still be a good signing for the Reds?

The referee for Liverpool vs. Brighton in the Premier League has been named as Tony Harrington – it’s his fourth time refereeing the Reds

Liverpool have taken decisive action against ticket touting, shutting down close to 100,000 fake ticketing accounts. They issued 75 lifetime bans and 136 indefinite suspensions last season

Dominik Szoboszlai has discussed his high-profile misses against Brighton, admitting he will “start working on my luck.” He has to start delivering more often in the final third

Slot exlpained what made Vitezslav Jaros’ first Liverpool start special. Alisson would have been proud of that save!

More from This Is Anfield

MEDIA REACTION: Slot sent ‘message’ as ‘everything Cody Gakpo touched turned into a flaming missile’

DEBATE: Jack Lusby and Henry Jackson discuss the Quansah “overreaction,” Andy Robertson‘s place in the team and more

How Wataru Endo repaid Slot’s faith with an assured Liverpool midfield display against Brighton

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United have reached an agreement with Sporting CP over Ruben Amorim, with his appointment as head coach imminent. He might actually be good for them which is a mighty shame (The Athletic)

Madrid’s La Liga clash with Valencia this Saturday has been postponed after the devastating flash floods in Spain. We send our love to all of those affected

Pep Guardiola says Man City are in “trouble” because of the worst injury crisis since he’s been at the club. Our hearts break for him and his lack of options (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat Bordeaux 3-0 at Anfield in the Champions League and there was something significant about the match.

It was the first time in exactly 100 games that Rafa Benitez named an unchanged starting lineup, keeping his team the same from the 3-1 win at home to Aston Villa three days earlier.

Liverpool’s XI in both matches: Reina; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Riise; Sissoko, Alonso, Gerrard, Garcia; Kuyt, Crouch.

Seeing as it’s Halloween, here’s a reminder of one of the great Twitter posts from Luis Garcia from 2016…

He’s now posted a new one today, too…