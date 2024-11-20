Arne Slot‘s squad were put through their paces in Friday’s session, with two training away from the main group, while claims emerged of “official” interest in forward Omar Marmoush.

There is no time to rest as the Reds play again at 3pm on Saturday, and Slot oversaw a 20-man training squad ahead of another clash against Brighton.

We know for certain that Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa will play no part, with Slot explaining the Italian is not expected to return until after the international break.

As per Sky Sports‘ Vinny O’Connor, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley trained separately at the AXA – not unexpected just two days on from a rare club start.

Thankfully, everyone else was accounted for, and it means Slot’s XI all but picks itself.

Elliott continued to work through his individual programme on return from a fractured foot, but he will need to wait until after the November break to mark his return.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah*, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

* Individual programme

Reports in Germany have claimed Liverpool have “officially expressed their interest” in Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush – we wouldn’t be against it, he looks an exciting prospect

Jarell Quansah has been backed by Slot after his error at Brighton, with the boss acknowledging he’s in an “unlucky period” – he’ll have to bide his time for a do-over

We’re still no closer to seeing Chiesa, sadly, but Slot is hopeful he can take a step forward during the next international break – it would be great to have him as an option

No surprise, Slot was asked about ongoing contract situations for Trent, Van Dijk and Salah, and he said there are “ongoing discussions” – would love at least one to sign in 2024!

There is no “dilemma” at left-back for Liverpool, with Slot explaining Andy Robertson has needed extra time to build into the campaign after no pre-season

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for October – is right – and you can vote for them here

Man United have officially announced Ruben Amorim as their new manager – he will take over on November 11. A good appointment but their success will rely on making good signings (which they’ve been terrible at)

Pep Guardiola says “half” of his senior squad are in doubt to feature against Bournemouth on Saturday after more injuries vs. Tottenham – they always seem to find a way, though…

Tottenham‘s Micky van de Ven, meanwhile, sustained another hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until after the international break

On this day in 2023, Moh Salah captained the Reds from the start for the very first time – surprising that it took that long!

The milestone came in 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the League Cup, the club’s 250th game in the competition.

Salah could not commemorate the occasion with a goal, but Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez found the net to ensure it was a successful day in the armband for the Egyptian.

You may recall the game more for the wild weather conditions that saw Caoimhin Kelleher‘s goal kicks come straight back at him.

He has since worn the armband from the start just once, taking his tally to two – will we see it again?