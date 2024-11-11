➔ SUPPORT US
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Coote suspended over anti-LFC comments & Trent boost – Latest Liverpool FC News

David Coote has been suspended by the PGMOL after offensive comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp emerged, in a bombshell start to the week!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Coote refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, but it’s fair to say there’s been a big development since then!

On Monday, footage emerged on social media allegedly showing Coote, after the 7-2 defeat at Villa back in 2020, telling a friend that “Liverpool were s***.”

When asked about his thoughts on Klopp, the referee says, “c***. Absolute c***.” He then goes on to add:

“Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying then just had a right f***ing pop at me, I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f***ing arrogant.”

In the hours since, Coote has been suspended by the PGMOL pending a full investigation on the matter, though the official himself denies that the video is genuine.

Liverpool have confirmed they are aware of the video but will not make comment while the investigation is ongoing.

Read more here

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Rumoured Liverpool transfer target Omar Marmoush has equalled a Salah record from this season after scoring his third free-kick in nine days. He looks like some player!

MUNICH, GERMANY - Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Netherlands' captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates his side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Allianz Arena. The Netherlands won 3-0.(Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim dismissed reports linking him with Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

  • Ruben Amorim has arrived at Carrington to get started as Man United manager, but he can’t take charge of his first training session until he obtains a visa (MUFC)
  • Man City pair Manuel Akanji and Matheus Nunes have both withdrawn from international duty with Switzerland and Portugal, respectively. They’re ‘definitely’ both injured! (Evening Standard)
  • In one of the greatest comeback stories ever, Yarm & Eaglescliffe FC came from 5-2 down in stoppage time to beat Sunderland West End 6-5 over the weekend. That might even pip Istanbul! (Guardian)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool's John Toshack (left) beats Everton's Henry Newton (right) in the air, 1972 ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

On this day in 1970, Liverpool signed Josh Toshack from Cardiff City in a club-record deal for the Reds at the time.

The Welshman joined for £110,000 and went on to enjoy a brilliant eight-year spell at Anfield, forging a legendary strike partnership with Kevin Keegan.

Toshack won three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups and one FA Cup during his time at Anfield, scoring 96 goals in 247 appearances.

He eventually departed in 1978 to become player-manager at Swansea City.

