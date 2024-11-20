The cost of the Anfield Road Stand expansion has been revealed, on a day that has also seen several key Liverpool injury updates emerge.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand saw the capacity of Anfield rise to 61,276, making it an even formidable place to visit for opposition teams.

Writing on Bluesky – the app we now all love more than X! – journalist Alex Miller shared exactly how much the expansion of the Anfield Road stand cost in total.

“For those of you interested, the final cost of building the Anfield Road End stand came in at circa £100 million,” Miller said.

“The extra £20 million or so in additional costs (related to Buckingham Group administration) were covered by insurance.”

The collapse of the Buckingham Group last year was a big blow, but the fact that insurance covered the costs surrounding them is a positive.

While clearly still a costly venture, it should stand Liverpool in good stead well into the future, as they look to grow as a club around the world.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost with the news that Alisson has returned to training. Would you start him at Southampton on Sunday?

James Pearce has responded to recent predictable Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool transfer rumours, saying there is “nothing concrete” in the reports

Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek is out of the Liverpool game this weekend through injury. He’s one of seven players currently unavailable!

Darwin Nunez was hooked at half-time for Uruguay, but Ronald Koeman, AKA ‘Ronnie the Red’, handed Liverpool two nice favours!

Dominik Szoboszlai scored an outrageous 99th-minute panenka to earn Hungary a 1-1 draw at home to against Germany on Tuesday night. Why can’t he finish like that for Liverpool?

Alexis Mac Allister was on the end of a nasty-looking tackle for Argentina, he was subbed off soon after but, hopefully, it is nothing to be concerned about

More from This Is Anfield

Five reasons why Anfield cannot be expanded further, including no space to expand the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a one-year extension as Man City manager, with an option of an additional 12 months. Why can’t he just leave?! (TIA)

Tottenham have appealed Rodrigo Bentancur‘s seven-match ban for a racist remark made about teammate Son Heung-min (BBC Sport)

Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale is said to be close to joining Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Al-Ettifaq. He was sacked as Sunderland manager back in February (The Athletic)

The Premier League fear that the introduction of semi-automated offsides may be delayed until next season. What a surprise! (Times)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2011, Liverpool won 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Premier League, leaving it late to seal all three points.

The popular Maxi Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Reds, but future Anfield favourite Daniel Sturridge equalised in the second half.

The stage was then set for Glen Johnson to be an unlikely match-winner against his former club, as he burst through and scored in the 87th minute.

That wasn’t a great era at Liverpool, but it was a good day in Sir Kenny Dalglish‘s second spell in charge.