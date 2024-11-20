➔ SUPPORT US
Cost of Anfield Road expansion revealed – Latest Liverpool FC News

The cost of the Anfield Road Stand expansion has been revealed, on a day that has also seen several key Liverpool injury updates emerge.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 31, 2024: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the newly redeveloped Anfield Road stand. The redevelopment of the stand saw an additional 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand saw the capacity of Anfield rise to 61,276, making it an even formidable place to visit for opposition teams.

Writing on Bluesky – the app we now all love more than X! – journalist Alex Miller shared exactly how much the expansion of the Anfield Road stand cost in total.

“For those of you interested, the final cost of building the Anfield Road End stand came in at circa £100 million,” Miller said.

“The extra £20 million or so in additional costs (related to Buckingham Group administration) were covered by insurance.”

The collapse of the Buckingham Group last year was a big blow, but the fact that insurance covered the costs surrounding them is a positive.

While clearly still a costly venture, it should stand Liverpool in good stead well into the future, as they look to grow as a club around the world.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Elsewhere in the football world today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 25, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola looks dejected after the FA Cup Final between Manchester City FC and Manchester United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a one-year extension as Man City manager, with an option of an additional 12 months. Why can’t he just leave?! (TIA)
  • Tottenham have appealed Rodrigo Bentancur‘s seven-match ban for a racist remark made about teammate Son Heung-min (BBC Sport)
  • Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale is said to be close to joining Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Al-Ettifaq. He was sacked as Sunderland manager back in February (The Athletic)
  • The Premier League fear that the introduction of semi-automated offsides may be delayed until next season. What a surprise! (Times)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 20, 2011: Liverpool's Glen Johnson celebrates scoring the second goal against Chelsea with team-mates Stewart Downing and Jordan Henderson during the Premiership match at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2011, Liverpool won 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Premier League, leaving it late to seal all three points.

The popular Maxi Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Reds, but future Anfield favourite Daniel Sturridge equalised in the second half.

The stage was then set for Glen Johnson to be an unlikely match-winner against his former club, as he burst through and scored in the 87th minute.

That wasn’t a great era at Liverpool, but it was a good day in Sir Kenny Dalglish‘s second spell in charge.

