Liverpool trio contract talks began last month – Latest Liverpool FC News

Contract talks with three Liverpool players reportedly started last month, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit to face Man City.

It’s fair to say that the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have dominated off-field matters at Liverpool this season.

None have signed contract extensions yet, which remains worrying, but now Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has provided a significant update.

She writes that there “had been a desire” from the players and Liverpool to “understand what Arne Slot‘s football would look and feel like, and how it would translate to them.”

It is then revealed that “new deals are understood to have commenced in October,” with Liverpool remaining “calm” about matters.

The hope will be that progress can be made in the near future, particularly with Salah putting pressure on the club to do so.

  MEDIA REACTION: Liverpool the "best team in Europe" as victory proves they are "the Real deal"

  • Fans of Man United, Everton, Liverpool and Man City will join forces to protest against rising ticket prices this weekend. All eyes on Old Trafford and Anfield!
  • Jude Bellingham has described Liverpool as the “best-performing team in Europe.” Regretting your decision to move to Spain yet, Jude?
  • Frank Lampard has been appointed the new manager of Championship side Coventry, following the recent sacking of Mark Robins

On this day in 2021, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool won 4-0 at home to Southampton in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota scored twice and Van Dijk also got on the scoresheet, but it was most significant for Thiago’s final goal for the Reds.

The Spaniard found the net via a deflection, following some typically classy footwork, as Liverpool cruised to victory at Anfield.

It’s hard not to think about what might have been for Thiago, had it not been for so many injury problems.

