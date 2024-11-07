A well-known journalist has claimed “Liverpool want” to give Luis Diaz a new contract, while two of Arne Slot‘s squad have been called up to the England squad.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Most of the contract talk surrounding Liverpool of late has been on the topic of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, all of whom see their deals expire in 2025.

Reporter Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the Reds are also looking to sign two others up on new contracts, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me tell you today that I would not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibou Konate who is going to be the next one to extend a contract, to negotiate a new deal also with Luis Diaz.

“Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho.”

On Liverpool’s French centre-back potentially signing a new contract, as his runs out in 2026, Romano added: “It will happen, it’s a matter of time.”

Meanwhile, Diaz has until 2027 to renew.

The journalist making these claims is known to be someone who puts two and two together to make four – certain reports are obvious to most fans – but he does also have contacts who he can call upon.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been included in the England squad for Lee Carsley’s last two games, against Greece and the Republic of Ireland

Journalist David Lynch has told Sports Mole that Mo Salah “really wants to stay” and while there had to be “some compromise” on his terms, there is an “openness” to find one

Liverpool U21s drew 0-0 on Wednesday night against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy, proceeding to win the subsequent inconsequential penalty shootout – a good result given the makeshift nature of the team that included Tyler Morton and Jay Spearing!

Liverpool’s League Cup quarter-final tie against Southampton has been confirmed to be taking place at 8pm (GMT) on Wednesday, December 18

More from This Is Anfield

You may have seen Tyrone Mings’ blunder for Aston Villa, the defender picking the ball to concede a penalty out of the blue – did you notice, though, that Simon Mignolet was in the Club Brugge net at the other end?

How are these for language skills!? It is unusual to see this on English channels, so when Alex Aljoe translated her own interview live with Diaz on Prime, viewers were impressed!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Joining Trent and Jones in the England squad are Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall – we don’t blame you for Googling the former!

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the upcoming France squad but it is just a “one-off,” explained manager Didier Deschamps (BBC Sport) – it’s likely just to keep him fresh during this long season

Nott’m Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ appeal against a five-match stadium ban has been dismissed to “send a clear message” after he “undermined respect for the game of football,” said the FA (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Born on November 7, 1963, in Kingston, Jamaica, John Barnes turns 61 years old on Thursday.

The charismatic winger is considered one of the greatest-ever players to wear the Liverpool shirt, signing for the Reds in 1987 and staying for 10 years.

During his decade at Liverpool, ‘Digger’ transitioned from one of the world’s most frightening wingers into a technically-gifted mature midfielder, winning the league twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup in the process.

He was also awarded the Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year twice, as well as the PFA Player of the Year once.

A hero for a generation of Liverpudlians, we wish Barnes a very happy 61st birthday!