Alisson has likened his bid to return from injury as another pre-season as he thanked everyone involved in his recovery after an eye-catching performance at Girona.

The Brazilian sustained his third hamstring injury of 2024 at Crystal Palace at the start of October, leading to an 11-game spell out of the side.

Arne Slot continually noted the need to be patient until he was “completely ready to start fitness-wise,” and the time for his comeback finally arrived on Tuesday evening.

Alisson‘s teammates made sure to offer him enough tests to dial him back in and he did not disappoint, showcasing his world-class abilities with little delay.

“It’s great to be back, an amazing feeling,” Alisson told TNT Sports after his long-awaited return. “It was a long wait for me this time.

“It was an injury after a small injury and then a big one, nine weeks I think I was away.”

Liverpool’s No. 1 explained that his spell on the sidelines was “like doing a pre-season again” as he made sure to thank key personnel for helping him return to the starting XI.

“[I was] working really hard every day in the gym, when you are injured you work even more than when you are fit,” Alisson added.

“When playing, you just play and try to recover as much as you can, but when you are injured you have no excuses.

“You have to prepare, you have to stop for a while and then prepare and work hard.

“It’s like doing a pre-season again in the middle of the season, but I’m so glad to be back.

“I’m really thankful for the physios, mainly Lee Nobes (head of rehab physiotherapy), the doctors, my personal physio and fitness coach, all those guys who worked together with me this time.”

Alisson made five key saves on his return against Girona, showing no signs of needing to be eased back in to see Slot hail his No. 1 as “the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Great to have you back, Ali!