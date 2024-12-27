Cody Gakpo impressed in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at home to Leicester, on a night when some looked sluggish after Christmas Day!

The Reds had a huge incentive going into their Boxing Day clash, with Chelsea‘s loss at home to Fulham giving them a chance to go seven points clear at the top.

Arne Slot‘s side did exactly that – despite falling behind early on – picking up yet another priceless win in the Premier League.

Gakpo levelled before half-time, while Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah found the net after the break.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

So often a supporting cast member under Jurgen Klopp, Gakpo (8.4) now increasingly feels like a leading man.

The Dutchman was Liverpool’s best player at Anfield, equalising with a beautiful strike and standing out as a huge attacking threat.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described it as an “excellent” performance by the Dutchman, hailing his “dangerous” nature on the left wing.

Salah (7.8) was joint-second in the ratings, not necessarily hitting top form but still having a big say in the result.

The 32-year-old curled home a sublime finish to complete the scoring, with GOAL’s Richie Mills saying he “looked a threat throughout” with his combination of “runs and deadly balls into the box.”

Alexis Mac Allister (7.8) was on a par with Salah, impressing in midfield both on and off the ball.

Doyle thought it was a “very accomplished display” by the Argentine, while Mills said he “helped create a host of chances.”

It wasn’t a great night for Darwin Nunez (6.0), however, with the striker getting the lowest score after offering “little in terms of link-up play.”

Per FotMob, Nunez touched the ball fewer times than any other Liverpool outfielder (25), as well as completing just 53 percent of his passes (10/19) – the second-lowest of any player.