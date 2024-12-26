Instead of addressing his ongoing contract situation, Mohamed Salah pointedly sent a different message to fans after Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the table.

Salah put the finishing touches on the comeback win over Leicester on Boxing Day, converting from an acute angle for his 19th goal of the season.

The Egyptian continues to prove his worth to this Liverpool side and when asked by Prime Video after the 3-1 win if there was any contract update, Salah expertly dodged the question.

Instead, he said: “No, I want to tell them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – and I’ll see them [the] next game here!”

That next home game, of course, is the visit of Man United on January 5, an opponent he has scored against more than any other with 15 in 16 appearances.

As we know, Salah has not been afraid to utilise the media during ongoing contract discussions, and we can only hope that his avoidance to do so on this occasion is positive news.

Arne Slot, similarly, dodged the same line of questioning on Thursday night but that is no surprise given his consistency when peppered with contract queries by the press.

As for Premier League title hopes, Salah was more forthcoming on that front as he stressed that he “really wants to win” his second Premier League trophy.

“The most important thing for me is the team winning. Hopefully we win the Premier League and I will have a big impact in that. That’s great for me,” he said.

“It is great [to be seven points ahead], but we focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that.

“It feels different [this season], but the most important thing is we need to stay humble. Last year, we had a few injuries when we were ahead and we lost it in the end.

“Hopefully we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it.”

As for how motivated he is, Salah added: “This one is very special. Hopefully we win the Premier League for this club – it’s something I dream of. I really want to win the Premier League this year, hopefully.”

You and us both, Mo!