Curtis Jones has revealed that he received a text message from Jurgen Klopp after making his 100th Premier League appearance.

Liverpool picked up another priceless win on Boxing Day, coming from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 at Anfield.

It was Jones who put the Reds in front early in the second half, getting on the end of Alexis Mac Allister‘s low cross and finishing well.

The 23-year-old made his 100th outing in the Premier League, and speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, he revealed that former boss Klopp has been in touch with him about his newest milestone.

“I came in then and normally text family and I saw a text off [Jurgen] Klopp saying ‘congratulations on 100 games and here’s to 500′,” Jones said.

“I was like what is he on about?’ I just checked then and I am proud.

“It was him who set up the team we have now. The foundation was there and Arne Slot has carried it on.”

Jones went on to discuss Liverpool’s healthy seven-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, admitting that the Reds aren’t taking anything for granted.

“It looks good but there are plenty of games to come,” he added.

“You can play a team at the bottom, middle or top and it is a hard game.

“It is about trying to win every single game and if we do that everybody knows what comes at the end.”

This was a triumphant night for Jones, on a milestone occasion, with the boyhood Liverpool fan bagging his third goal of the season.

The midfielder grew into the game after a fairly slow start – he blew a great early chance to open the scoring – completing 92 percent of his passes and winning three ground duels, per FotMob.

With Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for the Reds’ trip to West Ham on Sunday, Jones will likely again be given the chance to shine from the start in east London.

He has enjoyed better performances this season, but the Leicester match was further proof of what a reliable squad player he is, contributing so positively for a team pushing to win the title.