Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: Player Ratings

Liverpool won 3-1 at home to Leicester to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Cody Gakpo standing out in particular.

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Premier League (17), Anfield

December 26, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 46′, Jones 49′, Salah 82′; Ayew 6′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

Alisson has made a seamless return to the team and he was as safe as ever.

He could do nothing about Jordan Ayew’s early strike, with a nick off Virgil van Dijk giving him no hope.

Liverpool’s No. 1 was otherwise untested, not making a save of note.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

It was a mixed night for Alexander-Arnold, who produced both class and frustrating moments.

Some delicious crosses were delivered from the right, but his corners were consistently poor, and one shot fired into the Kop wasn’t received well.

Adequate overall.

Joe Gomez – 7

Continuing in the absence of Ibrahima Konate, Gomez wasn’t always convincing against Leicester.

He can often shrink after an iffy start, which happened here, with a couple of sloppy passes met with annoyance by the home crowd.

Gomez made some important interceptions, however, and got much better as the game went on, which he deserves great credit for.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Van Dijk coasted through proceedings overall, although he may feel he could have done slightly better in cutting out the ball for Ayew’s goal.

That’s being harsh, though.

Otherwise, Van Dijk went about his duties with ease, as Liverpool dominated possession at Anfield, completing 98 percent of his passes.

Andy Robertson – 7

While Robertson appears to be entering the twilight of his top-level career, he produced an encouraging performance this time around.

The Scot was poor for Ayew’s opener, getting his body in a bad position and being outfoxed, but he did play a great long ball to Gakpo before the break.

Hit the post with a header and offered constant endeavour, though not quite the force he was.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Gravenberch has started every Premier League game so far this season, but this was one of his less influential performances overall.

That’s not to say that the Dutchman did much wrong, keeping the ball ticking over, but he didn’t boss the midfield as much as he has so often.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

There were times when Mac Allister looked off the pace early on, but he really grew into the game.

The Argentine never stopped pressing, showing such tenacity out of possession, and he was crisp in his use of the ball.

Assisted Curtis Jones with a precise low cross and got a nice reception after being substituted late on.

Curtis Jones – 7

Jones came in for Dominik Szoboszlai in the No. 10 role, but struggled to enjoy a convincing outing initially.

He dawdled in front of goal with the net gaping, and as can be the case at times, he was guilty of holding onto the ball for too long in general.

That said, he put Liverpool 2-1 up with a well-taken finish to ease the nerves, and like so many, was better as the game went on.

Mohamed Salah – 7

On current form, Salah has a strong argument for being the best player in the world.

He was busy early on, producing one lovely flick to Jones, but some of his execution was lacking its usual inch-perfect brilliance.

Salah hit the bar and played some nice slide passes into dangerous areas, before scoring his 100th home goal in the Premier League to complete the scoring.

Short of his very best, but perhaps we expect too much at times.

Cody Gakpo – 8 (Man of the Match)

Gakpo was again deployed in his strongest left-sided role, and during a dour opening 45 minutes he was Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking player.

The 25-year-old looked a threat cutting inside and it was his brilliant curled effort that made it 1-1 seconds before the break.

He had a goal harshly disallowed after the break and then assisted Salah. The pick of Liverpool’s players by a distance.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Nunez returned to the team at the expense of Luis Diaz, knowing how vital it was for him to produce a big performance.

Once again, though, you were left wanting more from the Uruguayan, who offered little in terms of link-up play and got caught offside too often.

He did produce a nice flick in the lead up to Jones’ goal, though, and was denied by the goalkeeper after some sharp movement.

Substitutes

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 77′) – 6

Booked, which means he misses the West Ham game through suspension.

Diogo Jota (on for Nunez, 77′) – 6

A quiet cameo from the Portuguese.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 86′) – N/A

Wataru Endo (on for Gravenberch, 86′) – N/A

Harvey Elliott (on for Mac Allister, 92′) – N/A

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Chiesa, Diaz

Arne Slot – 7

Things couldn’t be going better for Slot, with Chelsea‘s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham only adding to the importance of three points for his side.

The two changes to his starting lineup made sense, allowing a freshness within the squad, but the first-half display was lacking.

But Slot yet again got a much improved performance from his team after the break, as they ended up easing to victory at Anfield.

Seven points clear with a game in hand – what a job the boss is doing!