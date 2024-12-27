Liverpool weren’t at their fluent best in their 3-1 win at home to Leicester, but the media couldn’t ignore their Premier League title credentials.

Arne Slot‘s men fell behind to Jordan Ayew’s shock early goal at Anfield on Boxing Day, but they showed their powers of recovery yet again.

Cody Gakpo equalised with a great strike in front of the Kop, before Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah both scored in the second half to send the Reds seven points clear at the top.

Here’s how the media assessed an important three points for Liverpool.

The Reds’ title chances are looking healthier by the week…

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter believes Liverpool are “unstoppable” currently, following yet another win:

“Liverpool have kicked off at 8pm on a Boxing Day twice in their history. “The first time was in 2019, when Jürgen Klopp’s team demolished Leicester en route to winning the Premier League title with ease. “The second time ended with another convincing defeat of the Foxes. That may not be the only repeat. […] “Salah, and Liverpool, look unstoppable.”

While not the Reds’ greatest performance, David Lynch still felt they were more than worthy of their victory:

“I thought that was going to be more straightforward for Liverpool and maybe the early goal shows they did too. “But, even if it wasn’t perfect, it’s probably worth mentioning Leicester scored with their sole shot on target and were dominated from then on. “Seven points clear.”

Mark Jones of the Mirror is finding it hard to see anything other than Liverpool sealing title glory:

“So, seven points clear at the top with a game in hand, rivals looking unconvincing and Manchester City a lot more disappointing than that. “This really could not be going any better for Liverpool. “The Christmas period always looked to be a time when the Reds could potentially stretch away from their rivals, a possibility which opened up after the win at Tottenham. “West Ham away comes next in their final game of 2024, and right now it is hard to bet against 2025 bringing a 20th league title.”

Ian Herbert of the Daily Mail said Liverpool didn’t allow foggy weather to throw them off course:

“They’ve grown accustomed, over the years, to the thick fog which can drift up to this place from the Mersey and obscure the way. “It was more disorientating than usual last night: eddies of mist cloaking the pitch one minute, clearing the next and clouding the way was clouded once more. “But Liverpool are a side seeing and playing with utmost clarity of thought these days and after a challenging start, were undeterred in their quest to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points, with a game in hand. “A few chants of ‘top of the league’ rang out as the path finally became clearer – faint and tentative at first, as if no one dared even tempt fate about how this all might all turn out. “A side once fuelled by shots of electricity are proceeding on the quiet side, calmly and inexorably.”

Neil Johnston of BBC Sport is another who had to focus on the title picture:

“Liverpool were far from their fluent best in what was their final game of the calendar year at Anfield but they got the job done on the day nearest rivals Chelsea slipped up at home to Fulham. “They started 2024 with a 4-2 win over Newcastle at Anfield to leave Jurgen Klopp‘s side three points clear at the top. “Their 19th and final Premier League home game of 2024 also ended in victory that leaves Arne Slot‘s side in a strong position to win the league for the first time in five years. “There was a carnival atmosphere in the closing stages as fans twirled scarves and chanted ‘Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league’ after Salah’s 16th Premier League goal of the season. “But Slot and his players know there is an awful long way to go. Yet this is turning into an extraordinary first season in charge for Slot.”

Gakpo earned the most individual praise…

Jordan Campbell of The Athletic focused on another influential Gakpo display:

“When Gakpo scores, it tends to mean something. “Liverpool were toiling to find an equaliser and Anfield was growing frustrated but Gakpo took matters into his own hands and produced a terrific curling effort to put his team level. “It was the moment that changed the momentum of the game and set Liverpool on their way to a comeback victory, and not for the first time where Gakpo is concerned. “Of his 26 goals he has scored for Liverpool in his first 18 months in English football, 14 have changed the game state. “This was the sixth time he has found an equaliser but he has scored another seven times to put his team ahead.”

Mo Salah, meanwhile, reached more landmarks in what has been an incredible season so far:

100 – Mohamed Salah has become the eighth player to score 100 home goals in the Premier League (98 at Anfield, 2 at Stamford Bridge). Landmark. #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/UOvHcnkRVp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2024

Mohamed Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score or assist in 10+ consecutive games THREE TIMES. ? 15 games – August to December 2021

? 12 games – April to September 2023

? 10 games – Oct 2024-Present Nobody else has done it more than once. pic.twitter.com/chSV6irTAf — Squawka (@Squawka) December 26, 2024

Jones also had plenty of nice things to say about Gakpo’s brilliant, and important, equaliser: