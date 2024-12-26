Liverpool came from behind to take advantage of results elsewhere and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Premier League (17) | Anfield

December 26, 2024

Goals

Ayew 6′

Gakpo 45+1′ (assist: Mac Allister)

Jones 49′ (assist: Mac Allister)

Salah 82′ (assist: Gakpo)

Heavy fog cast doubt over the fixture in the lead-up to kick-off and the mist that settled over Anfield made for tricky viewing – whether you were at the ground or watching from afar.

Arne Slot was armed with a strong squad missing just Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley through injury, and almost saw his side take an early advantage through Curtis Jones and Mo Salah.

However, for the third time in the last five Premier League games, Liverpool allowed the visitors to strike first as Jordan Ayew outmanoeuvred Andy Robertson on the turn to make it 1-0.

A deflection off Virgil van Dijk took it away from Alisson, but the goal was representative of the Reds’ sloppy start – perhaps we were fortunate we couldn’t see it clearly through the fog!

Urged on by an expectant Anfield crowd, Robertson clipped the upright as balls were then readily sent into the Foxes’ box without success – which played into the hands of a deep-lying Leicester.

After more than 30 crosses without a breakthrough, Gakpo showed the route to goal with a sumptuous finish into the side-netting after cutting inside onto his right boot.

It came moments after Salah clipped the crossbar and on the cusp of halftime – the relief was palpable amid the frustration at the officials’ inability to manage the clock.

Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

Gakpo, Jones and Salah with the goals in comeback win

Federico Chiesa returned to squad

Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for West Ham trip

Reds move seven points clear at the top

We have grown accustomed to Slot’s side emerging stronger after the break and we did not have to wait long for further evidence of that – just four minutes, in fact.

Working in close quarters on Leicester‘s right, Curtis Jones, Salah and Alexis Mac Allister combined to create a close-range finish for the young Scouser for 2-1.

A microscopic analysis of every Liverpool movement in the build-up to the goal ensued by VAR operator Chris Kavanagh, seemingly looking for any reason not to award the goal. Tough luck, Chris!

Liverpool looked more like themselves as they moved the ball with speed and intent, qualities that were severely lacking in the opening half.

Darwin Nunez, who struggled to have an influence, then came close while Gakpo worked tirelessly on the left to carve out opportunities – including what looked to be Liverpool’s third.

The Dutchman thundered the ball into the back of the net only for a three-minute VAR check to rule it out for a questionable offside in the build-up.

Slot’s men persisted in their bid to create a buffer and Salah, of course, duly obliged with eight minutes of regulation time left – finishing with aplomb from a tight angle.

As Chelsea succumbed to a late 2-1 defeat to Fulham earlier in the day, Liverpool’s victory moves them seven points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. Merry Christmas, Reds!

TIA Man of the Match: Cody Gakpo

Referee: Darren Bond

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 86′); Gravenberch (Endo 86′), Jones (Szoboszlai 78′), Mac Allister (Elliott 92′); Salah, Gakpo, Nunez (Jota 78′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Chiesa, Diaz

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady (Okoli 95′), Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks (Skipp 64′); El Khannous (Buonanotte 64′), Ayew, Mavididi; Daka

Subs not used: Iversen, Thomas, Choudhury, Alves, Decordova-Reid, Edouard

Next Match: West Ham (A) – Premier League – Sunday, December 29, 5.15pm (GMT)