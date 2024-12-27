With fog engulfing Anfield, watching the action was challenging enough at times, so it wasn’t a night for spotting off-the-ball incidents. However, we have still put together five things you may have missed from Liverpool 3-1 Leicester.

Jordan Ayew’s surprise early opener may have put doubt into the game’s result for 40 minutes, but Liverpool’s performance was never in question as they put Leicester under consistent pressure.

Taking 19 shots to the visitors’ four, Arne Slot‘s side controlled proceedings and got their rewards through Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and, of course, Mo Salah.

Where Mo Salah was looking for his goal

? Running down the wing ? Salah, the Egyptian king ???#PLonPrime #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/lcCBwlAeFw — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2024

We had to wait 82 minutes for a goal from Salah against Leicester – shocking, I know – but when it did arrive, the Egyptian finished with extreme precision.

What made his strike even better was the way he deceived the opposition, looking not at the goal but across the pitch as he bent the ball around Victor Kristiansen and beyond goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

This may not have been one of Salah’s most memorable goals, but it was one of the most clinically astute finishes we have seen in a long time.

Boos or cheers for Ibrahima Konate?

This moment may not have been caught on camera but it made us chuckle at the thought of Ibrahima Konate going to take the fans’ adulation only to be met by a group of angry faces.

Despite making his Premier League debut, ‘keeper Stolarczyk wasn’t afraid to bend the rules and waste time while his team were level.

Liverpool fans booing Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk for time-wasting as Ibrahima Konate runs down the touchline – he thinks they're chanting his name and waves — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 26, 2024

Liverpool fans weren’t pleased with his antics and proceeded to boo the goalkeeper.

Konate, in attendance while injured, thought that this was the fans shouting ‘Ibou’ though, as we have so often heard this season!

Waves for Isaac

Arne giving Isaac a little wave tonight at the game ????? pic.twitter.com/hv3kAjezfs — Isaac Kearney (@isaackearney) December 27, 2024

On Christmas Day, Liverpool put out a video recounting six-year-old Isaac Kearney’s meeting with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

The Liverpool-daft youngster who lives with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome made several friends on his trip to the training ground, including Arne Slot whom he later saw as a mascot at the match against Man City.

Slot was again pleased to see Isaac at the Leicester game, waving to him after having his little mate pointed out in the crowd.

The curl from Cody Gakpo

While those watching on tele sometimes struggled to make out every detail of the game, from a lower position in the ground, the action was crystal clear.

This fan had the best seat in the house to watch Gakpo whip the ball into the far corner to equalise for Liverpool.

The angle this was filmed from really showcases the amount of curl Liverpool’s No. 18 had to produce to bring the ball back in from outside the line of the post.

Was this really offside?

In the 68th minute, Gakpo thought he had scored his second of the night. However, after a VAR check that lasted nearly four minutes, the goal was ruled out.

The decision came due to Darwin Nunez being called offside as the ball was played across the box by Salah in the build-up to the ball coming out into Gakpo’s path.

While the images we were given aren’t particularly clear, it certainly seems harsh to say this was definitively offside.

Semi-automated offsides, should they indeed help the situation, can’t come soon enough.