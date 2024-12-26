Liverpool had to come from behind once again, but dominated throughout and deservedly beat Leicester to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Premier League (17) | Anfield

December 26, 2024

Goals: Gakpo 45+1′, Jones 49′, Salah 82′; Ayew 6′

1. The enduring form of Cody Gakpo

When all else fails, Liverpool habitually turn to Mohamed Salah. But, this term, Cody Gakpo is proving a very valuable secondary option, with his equaliser on the stroke of half time taking him to 10 for the campaign.

Importantly, it’s also his eighth in his last 13 appearances – his form has been excellent, but also consistent.

That’s what has seen him come into the team on such a regular basis, having started the campaign on the bench with Luis Diaz the in-form left winger.

Gakpo is the best example of what we need throughout the squad: someone who is good enough to start regularly and, when not in the first XI, produces the performances to demand that’s exactly what happens sooner or later – and the consistency to stay there.

An assist for Salah and a would-be second goal – denied by Darwin Nunez‘s offside – rounded out his man-of-the-match display here.

2. Bond, Darren Bond, needed a second watch for Christmas

We’ve nothing against new referees and officials in the Premier League – after all, the ones we’ve had for the last however many years have been, by and large, garbage.

But one thing those incoming faces need to very quickly get a grip on is the incessant time-wasting of those who are, we can acknowledge, not as good as those they play against.

Time-wasting to an extent has always been part of football, and is even a valid approach to an extent: when used sparingly, or late in a game, or when the world is against you and the result is absolutely everything for that exact game.

Not so much, perhaps, when taking goal kicks in the 10th minute of the game. And the 11th. And the 12th. And on, and on, and on, 20 seconds or more taken almost every time without exception.

Arne Slot had a go at the fourth official, the Kop let the ref know every time and nobody did anything about it.

Two minutes added on in the first half? In the World Cup group stage of 2022 it would have been about 26. Perhaps the Leicesters of the league need that to happen once or twice to cut it out so much.

3. Second-half Reds are really a thing

Not for the first time, Arne Slot‘s side needed a response to an early setback; not for the first time, we needed a much-improved performance after the restart than was on show from minutes one to 45.

At this stage, we can probably accept that Liverpool are a better, more proactive, more offensive-minded team after the restart.

Whether that’s by design of wanting to conserve energy for whatever big finish might be required, or by necessity because the desired control hasn’t always panned out, it’s undeniable that the team have huge desire and determination to keep finding a way.

It’s not just goalscoring, though of course that has been key.

But it’s the tempo of our play, the amount of movement we show, the intent and numbers committed forward and running off the ball – we outplay teams, outfight them and have the firepower to outscore them if needed too.

As ever, we can note that we would prefer to simply get in front in matches and stay there, but as long as we show this kind of match-finishing prowess, we never need be too concerned at the break if we aren’t ahead early.

4. Szoboszlai suspended the only downside

Liverpool boss Slot made a couple of changes to his lineup, but none which were too surprising: Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai have been in kind of a job share of late, and that was one of the switches.

While the Hungarian was incredible last time out, he was also one booking away from a suspension, so it made sense to leave him on the bench here – but Slot might be regretting giving him a 15-minute runout.

The first involvement for Szoboszlai saw him commit a fairly soft foul, but one which stopped a sort of counter-attack…and a yellow card was duly shown.

It means a Gravenberch – Mac Allister – Jones triumvirate against West Ham again, barring any surprise choices, so Szoboszlai will have to wait until Man United at home for his next involvement.

5. Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league

What’s your title challenge mathematics taken from? Points ahead of Man City? Points ahead of Arsenal? Points ahead of second place?

In order, it’s now 14, nine and seven. Take your pick – all of them mean Liverpool have been miles better than anybody else, and we have a game in hand on them all as well.

We’re in excellent form, still have two domestic cups to look forward to in the new year and are better than everyone in Europe too – 2024 couldn’t really have come to a better end for the red half of Merseyside.

Slot will know, though, that this is only a job (well done, but still) half done so far.

Consistency is the minimum requirement, and we’re showing we’re capable over four months. Let’s keep it going at West Ham.