Arne Slot has made two changes for Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash against Leicester, in what is the final game at Anfield for 2024.

It is a late start for Slot’s side as they aim to add a belated Christmas gift to the early one they delivered to us all over the weekend – and a foggy Anfield is the backdrop.

The Reds will be eager to sign off from Anfield in 2024 with another three points, while Alisson will be out to notch his second clean sheet since returning from injury.

The Brazilian starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch – who is a yellow card away from suspension – is joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah will be ready to torment Leicester‘s defenders and will do so in the forward line alongside Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

On his nine-man bench, Slot has the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott to call upon – in addition to the returning Federico Chiesa.

As for the visitors, Jamie Vardy is not in the squad and ex-Red Danny Ward has been dropped.

There had been fears earlier in the day that heavy fog could force a postponement, but the match, thankfully, is going ahead as planned as the Reds aim to go seven points clear at the top.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; El Khannous, Ayew, Mavididi; Daka

Substitutes: Iversen, Okoli, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, Alves, Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Edouard