With Pep Guardiola dropping Ederson from his starting lineup for Man City‘s trip to Liverpool, the manager said he “just wanted to change something.”

Ahead of kickoff at Anfield on Sunday it was revealed that Ederson, Man City‘s first-choice goalkeeper, had been left out in favour of Stefan Ortega.

Ederson was one of three players shuffled out along with Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish, with Guardiola clearly desperate to coax his side out of their six-game winless run.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, the Man City manager attempted to explain why he had dropped his No. 1 – insisting it wasn’t due to form.

“We just wanted to change something,” Guardiola said.

“Eddy has saved a lot of goals for us. He’s saved one-against-ones many, many times, but I decided to pick Stefan today.

“Both are incredibly top goalkeepers, they’re both incredible with their feet and in one-v-ones.

“Since he arrived, we’ve had incredible two goalkeepers.”

The decision comes, however, after Ederson’s costly error in the 3-3 collapse at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

With Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias also coming into the side – the latter for the first time since October – Guardiola claimed that his lineup was based purely on fitness.

“Basically, the players [who start] are more fit. That is the reason why,” he explained.

“In the starting XI, I could have changed a few other players.

“I know what Ruben can give us in terms of leadership, but the other selections are about having more rhythm and more in the legs.”

Arne Slot, however, believes Guardiola’s selection process may be more tactical, telling Sky Sports: “When you look at the lineup, there might be a solution again as there’s a lot of midfielders lined up but let’s see.

“If you’ve watched City for seven or eight seasons, you know they like to dominate possession.

“The only difference is that previously they’ve played with wingers. Either they are not playing or they have picked different types of wingers.”