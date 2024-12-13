In Friday’s news, Kaide Gordon could be recalled in January and Arne Slot has delivered a positive update on Diogo Jota‘s injury, while also putting a date on when Federico Chiesa could play next.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Jota and Chiesa could be involved against Fulham on Saturday, though an appearance for the latter is unlikely.

On Friday morning, Slot explained: “I think they are [available]. We have one training session to go.

“Federico missed quite a lot, for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he’s exactly doing.

“Maybe Diogo is in the squad – and maybe Federico as well, but that depends on the numbers we have and how he recovered from his illness.”

Though Chiesa might miss out against the Cottagers, he may not have to wait long for his next appearance, with Slot suggesting: “Maybe the Southampton game might be a good moment for him to get some playing minutes.”

Having the pair back, Jota in particular, would be of real benefit to Liverpool given Darwin Nunez‘s poor form in front of goal.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

“Liverpool are planning to hold talks with” Gordon’s loan club, Norwich, over the 20-year-old’s future. A recall in January not off the cards, according to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst

The Liverpool squad have made their annual visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Merseyside – a real joy to see the smiles on the youngsters’ faces here

Slot revealed that Alisson‘s return from injury was slightly delayed in order for him to “stay available” in the long term for Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas stepped up his recovery from injury, working outdoors on the pitches in Kirkby and taking part in dynamic running practices while appearing to move freely

Mo Salah has won the December Premier League player of the month award and Arne Slot has taken the manager’s prize – much deserved!

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne takes you through 10 key things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Fulham, including why the match isn’t on television in the UK…

“Liverpool could be facing Fulham at a good time. “The Cottagers will be without their first-choice central defenders, Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, due to suspension and injury respectively, as well as three others. “Captain Tom Cairney is missing as he serves the final game of his three-match ban, after being sent off against Tottenham on December 1. “Silva’s other absentees are Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, due to knee and hamstring problems respectively.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

The draw for the European qualifying stages of the 2026 World Cup has been made, with England to face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra

Scotland will play Greece, Belarus and Portugal or Denmark, while Northern Ireland have been drawn against Luxembourg, Slovakia and Italy or Germany

Man City have recorded a third year of record-breaking revenues, increasing to £715 million for the year ended June 2024 – *cough… nothing suspicious about how they have reached this point at all

Ange Postecoglou has said he’s “not worried about people’s bruised egos,” after labelling Timo Werner’s display in Tottenham‘s 1-1 draw at Rangers as “unacceptable”

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1980, Ian Rush played his first of 660 games for Liverpool as he started up front in a 1-1 draw against Bobby Robson’s Ipswich, who would actually finish above the Reds that season.

Aston Villa won the league in 1980/81 with Ipswich four points behind in second, and Liverpool another five points further back in fifth position.

The Reds still ended the season on a high, though, winning the European Cup in Paris thanks to a 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

Michael Owen, who would incidentally move to Madrid in 2004, spent his December 13 in 1998 picking up the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

This was largely thanks to Owen’s sparkling performances as a 19-year-old forward for England at that summer’s World Cup.