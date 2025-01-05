Alexis Mac Allister has insisted that Liverpool’s mentality “was there” against Man United but admitted “the result is not good enough.”

For too long on Sunday, Liverpool didn’t play at the level required to beat Man United.

Mac Allister, however, was the Reds’ best player and continued to prove his quality amid the rain and toil of the match at Anfield.

While a point is by no means disastrous for Liverpool’s title charge – the Reds are still six points clear with a game in hand – they were expected to win the game.

After the 2-2 draw, Mac Allister told Sky Sports: “The result is not good enough, the performance isn’t as good as we wanted. But in the end it was a fair result I think.

“We didn’t play as we wanted, we conceded too many chances, we had our opportunities to score more goals but that’s football and I think it’s a fair result.”

Liverpool didn’t lose and given their statistical superiority, they will feel they deserved to win. However, there was something lacking from the players at the beginning as Man United started the better side.

“I think the effort was there, the mentality was there because we came back,” insisted Mac Allister.

“But when you are winning 2-1 at 75 minutes you have to defend better and we didn’t do it. We have to think about it, improve the things that we did wrong and move on.

“I think we’ve started games losing and then we react, so that’s not what we want. That’s why I say that these are the things we have to think about and improve.

“But at the end, it’s football. The effort is there, the mentality is there, so we are not worried at all.

“It doesn’t bother me. I think that’s the way football is, that’s the way the show is. As I say, it’s a show. We don’t think about it, we just try to do our jobs, to win games.

“Today wasn’t our best day, so that’s why we couldn’t win.”

Given the Reds came from behind, it is fair of Mac Allister to say that the effort and “mentality was there.”

However, you can’t help but feel Liverpool slightly, perhaps subconsciously, underestimated their opponents on Sunday.