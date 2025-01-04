A 26-man squad trained at the AXA on Friday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s clash with Man United, with Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley both involved.

Liverpool have taken two steps forward and one step back in regards to their injury list over the last week, with Joe Gomez heading for the treatment room as Konate and Bradley plot their exit.

Gomez is expected to be “out for a few weeks” at least following his hamstring strain at West Ham. His fellow defenders, meanwhile, made a return to full training on Friday.

Arne Slot had confirmed both Konate and Bradley would be involved in the session as he previewed Sunday’s game, but noted Liverpool will need to wait and see how they “handle” the intensity.

"Go on Ibou, show me now!" ?? pic.twitter.com/V7dfBzPQpp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2025

Their involvement at Anfield is questionable after a 37-day absence, but the pair did take part in the indoor and outdoor sessions two days out from Man United‘s visit.

Virgil van Dijk sounded particularly delighted to have his centre-back partner back in the mix as he encouraged Konate, who was still sporting a strap on his knee, during shooting drills.

Jarell Quansah is still expected to partner the Dutchman on Sunday afternoon, his first league start since the trip to Newcastle.

Notably, Federico Chiesa was involved after missing out on the squad last weekend, his absence was explained as another example of managing the Italian’s fitness needs.

Back at it ? pic.twitter.com/FviZCEBVLk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2025

The 27-year-old, who continues to be linked with an exit, will be expected to be named on the bench on Sunday, though.

Thankfully, there appeared to be no surprises as the squad was all accounted for with the exception of Gomez, an enviable position to be in ahead of eight games in January.

James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns and Rio Ngumoha were flying the flag for the academy, they will each hope to get minutes in the FA Cup clash next weekend.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Ngumoha