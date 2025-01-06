A Premier League club are planning an improved offer for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, while the Reds have been linked with signing an England international.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Doak was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough last summer and he has impressed there, picking up six assists in 21 Championship appearances.

The young Scot has been the subject of plenty of interest of late, however, and Sky Sports report that Crystal Palace are considering an improved bid of over £20 million.

The Eagles have already had two offers turned down by Liverpool, who want £30 million for the winger.

The Reds are happy to see Doak stay at Boro for the rest of the season before making a decision about his future in the summer, but you sense all this noise is not for nothing.

The update also claims that Ipswich are “discussing internally whether to go back in” for the 19-year-old, who is evidently a wanted man.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Federico Chiesa’s agent has confirmed his plan for the January transfer window, with the Liverpool winger planning to stay put this month – can exit reports please ease up now

Liverpool are launching an investigation to discover what caused a roof leak at Anfield during the 2-2 draw with Man United. When it rains, it pours! (The Athletic)

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have assessed the disappointing 2-2 draw with United, not least a woeful afternoon for Trent Alexander-Arnold:

“I’m never one to question the professionalism of any Liverpool player, but I came away from that wondering exactly where his head was. “His face portrayed the look of a man with a thousand thoughts in his head, and however this ends, he’s going to need to get it sorted before he steps onto a football pitch for us again.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Everton‘s owners are reportedly weighing up Sean Dyche’s future, following the 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. They are appalling to watch! (Sky Sports)

New Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is available for the visit of Liverpool on Wednesday after the club received his work permit following his recent signing (The Irish News)

Four Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David, making contact with his agent. He’s been linked with Liverpool in the past! (Sky Sports)

Man United pair Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee are attracting interest from Serie A clubs. AC Milan are eyeing the former (Sky Sports)

Some outlets are reporting that Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as West Ham manager, with journalist Sami Mokbel claiming Graham Potter is in talks to replace him

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2013, Daniel Sturridge scored on his Liverpool debut, coming in a 2-1 win away to Mansfield in the FA Cup third round.

Luis Suarez bagged the other goal for the Reds, inadvertently using his hand to find the net.

Also on this day in 1996, Stan Collymore got a hat-trick in a 7-0 triumph at Rochdale in another FA Cup third round clash.

Roy Evans’ Liverpool side reached the final that year, but lost 1-0 to United in the showcase event at Wembley.