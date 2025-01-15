➔ SUPPORT US
Real ‘give up’ on Trent Alexander-Arnold…for now – Latest Liverpool FC News

Wednesday’s news has been dominated by Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, but also a potential update on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 14, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Real Madrid have not given up their hope of signing Alexander-Arnold…but there is an acceptance that they will not do so in January.

While Spanish publication AS claim the Spanish champions are still considering another bid this month, with a fee of €25 million (£21m) mooted, more likely is they will bring in a stopgap.

“What was a week ago a question of ‘Alexander-Arnold or nobody’ is not so clear now,” journalist Sergio Lopez writes.

“There are rumours. Meetings. It has not yet been decided to go out on the market for a ‘patch’, but there is debate.”

Former Real youngster Alex Jimenez – the 19-year-old currently at AC Milan but with a buy-back clause in his contract – and Chelsea‘s Reece James are held up as options.

It is maintained that “Plan A is still Alexander-Arnold,” but there appears a chance their focus shifts – perhaps we could see another twist in the tale as contract talks continue?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have shown ‘interest’ in Forest defender Murillo in the past and he’s been open to joining. What a signing he would be after that performance last night!

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby and Sam Millne have looked back at last night’s action, backing Jota to start over Luis Diaz at Brentford:

“There is a legitimate case for having such a nippy, technical player like Diaz trying to disrupt things against a well-organised defence.

“However, Forest were too good for that on Tuesday and Jota’s more direct style was immediately more effective when coming off the bench.

“Answering the question, yes, I think Jota should start against Brentford. Liverpool, though, may be looking for another option in the summer given the No. 20’s injury troubles and Nunez’s form.”

Slot’s sub “inspired” and Jota “can take over from Diaz” – Forest 1-1 Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) (Image: Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn / Alamy)

  • Man City and are said to be not far away from sealing a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush (Sky Germany)
  • Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan have been confirmed as the new Match of the Day presenters from next season. Kenny’s daughter is a great choice!

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 15, 2008: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher walks out for his 500th appearance for the Reds flanked by a guard of honour during the FA Cup 3rd Round Replay against Luton Town at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda) ***NOT FOR SYNDICATION***

Back on this day in 2008, Jamie Carragher made his 500th appearance for Liverpool.

The former centre-back was given a guard of honour as he captained the Reds in their 5-0 win at home to Luton in an FA Cup third-round replay.

Steven Gerrard scored a hat-trick at Anfield, with Ryan Babel and Sami Hyypia also finding the net.

Also on this day in 2005, Fernando Morientes and Mauricio Pellegrino made their Reds debuts, but neither move worked out overall.

