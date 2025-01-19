Amid the wild celebrations provoked by Darwin Nunez‘s late brace, there were plenty of things you may have missed from Liverpool’s dramatic 2-0 win over Brentford.

Despite an onslaught of efforts on goal across the 90 minutes, for a long time it looked like Liverpool would drop more points on Saturday.

That was, of course, until Nunez sent the travelling supporters and his teammates into raptures with his third injury-time winner away from home in the Premier League.

With fans reliving the celebrations, we rounded up five things spotted from Brentford 0-2 Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez was a relieved man!

nunez at ft, he looks so relieved ?????pic.twitter.com/HJZZeXv9N6 — hae (@drwnunez) January 18, 2025

With pressure mounting on the Uruguayan as he had scored just one goal in his last 12 appearances, he reminded supporters of his worth with his late heroics.

Nunez was clearly relieved to have broken his goalscoring duck, judging by his reaction at the full-time whistle.

Of course, the passion on show wasn’t just for himself. The No. 9’s goals were vital in the Premier League title race after Liverpool had drawn the previous two matches.

Federico Chiesa went as wild as us all

Federico Chiesa may not have had the best start to his Liverpool career, but this last week will hopefully be the start of an upturn in fortunes for the Italian.

After scoring a great goal against Accrington Stanley last weekend, Chiesa came off the bench against Brentford to make an impact and set up Nunez’s second.

Just look at the passion on display here!

This video captured it all

That away end ? pic.twitter.com/iHxVMPAiFI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2025

Speaking of passion and emotions, is there any better feeling than a late winner?

The roar from the travelling Kop suggested not as scenes of delirium broke out following Nunez’s winner.

This video was taken from a brilliant angle, allowing us to see the players’ celebrations in front of the chaos of the silhouetted Gtech Community Stadium away section.

Mo Salah’s reaction to the winner

Just look at Mo pic.twitter.com/8NylobWAS0 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 18, 2025

Make no mistake about it, Mo Salah wants this Premier League title.

By the Egyptian’s standards, his form has dipped slightly in Liverpool’s recent games, but he was as pleased as anyone to see the Reds get their rewards in west London.

Players embrace Nunez at full time

The triumphant travelling Kop salute their match-winner Darwin Nunez #LFC pic.twitter.com/0IkelAqtEh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 18, 2025

Nunez lapped up the travelling Kop’s applause as his chant rang around the Gtech, but it was his teammates flocking to him after the final whistle that captured the attention of everyone watching.

With a wide smile, Nunez was the recipient of one hug after the other as the team streamed in his direction – they will know more than most about the significance of that brace.