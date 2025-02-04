In Friday’s news, Liverpool have seen every Premier League fixture in April selected for TV, no surprise there, and UEFA have handed down their sanction for referee David Coote.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool have only 11 games remaining in their Premier League season, and we got news on five of their fixtures in April after TV selections were made.

Four matches have been rescheduled but three remain subject to change should Arne Slot‘s side progress in the Champions League, but as of now they are:

Everton (H) – Wednesday, April 2, 8pm – Sky Sports

– Wednesday, April 2, 8pm – Sky Sports Fulham (A) – Sunday, April 6, 4.30pm* – Sky Sports

– Sunday, April 6, 4.30pm* – Sky Sports West Ham (H) – Sunday, April 13, 2pm* – Sky Sports

– Sunday, April 13, 2pm* – Sky Sports Leicester (A) – Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm – Sky Sports

– Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm – Sky Sports Tottenham (H) – Sunday, April 27, 4.30pm* – Sky Sports * Could move to the preceding Saturday if Liverpool progress in Champions League

Either the Fulham or West Ham fixture will move due to involvement in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Tottenham‘s visit will move to April 26 at 8pm should the Reds play in the semi-final the following Tuesday.

Why they couldn’t just help supporters and lock in a few more Saturdays is beyond us!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool FC have announced a pre-tax loss of £57 million for last season, the lack of Champions League football has been made obvious – expect better this time next year!

Despite what other outlets have suggested, Federico Chiesa would get a Premier League medal if Liverpool were to lift the trophy in May – a reminder not to believe everything you read

Speaking of the title, all eyes are on how Liverpool and Arsenal’s fixtures compare. As it stands, they will play before us in five of six games across March and April, will they still be in it by then?

Man United‘s Antony, who did little to impress at Old Trafford, has discussed how he was “very close to signing with Liverpool” in 2022 – good job Mo signed that contract! (Estadio Deportivo)

More from This Is Anfield

It is release day for the new documentary ‘Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era’ on Amazon Prime Video, and Sam Millne offered his review of the four-part series:

“It is here, his final days as Liverpool manager, where the documentary is really sold. “You have to watch over three hours to reach it, but when you do, the view from behind closed doors is an intimate one. “It shows how the man connected with each and every individual at Liverpool. No matter their rank or job, they really were valued. “The final scene is perhaps the most touching in the entire saga with cameras allowed full access to his departure.

Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era is available on Amazon Prime now.

Elsewhere in the football world today

David Coote has now been banned from officiating UEFA competitions for the next 16 months after violating the governing body’s disciplinary regulations. He was previously fired by the PGMOL for his anti-LFC comments (The Athletic)

Man City are facing a new investigation into their outlandish spending after La Liga accusations over allegedly manipulating their balance sheets – all this and they’ll probably still escape without a scratch (PA)

Jose Mourinho‘s Fenerbahce have filed a lawsuit for damages of £41,000 against Galatasaray after they accused him of making racist statements after the Istanbul derby – he said the home bench had been “jumping like monkeys” (Fenerbahce)

Liverpool FC: On this day

We’re not rolling the clock back too far on this one, as on this day in 2024 we saw a few kids from the academy make their mark in the FA Cup for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Lewis Koumas made his debut and scored as the Reds beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield to progress in the FA Cup, and Jayden Danns also notched a memorable brace in front of the Kop – also his first goals for the club!

We cannot forget that Trey Nyoni also came off the bench to become our youngest-ever player in the competition, aged just sixteen years and 243 days.

It was another nod to the incredible pathway carved by those at the academy, a theme that dominated much of last season.