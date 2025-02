Mohamed Salah says his current record-breaking season is his favourite as the Liverpool forward continues to set new landmarks almost every week.

A man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 win at Manchester City, which extended the club’s lead at the top of the table to 11 points, saw him become the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in the same season.

He has now scored and assisted in 11 Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a single season in one of Europe’s big five leagues since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2014-15 (11).

• READ: Salah set SIX new records vs. Man City – but he’s eyeing “another title!”

In scoring the opener he took his tally to 30 for the campaign, 25 of which have been in the league, and moved level with Gordon Hodgson in joint-third in the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 241.

"He's still a kid so" ? Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai react to a BIG win for Liverpool at Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/xu2bNxbj2q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2025

Asked if he was playing better than ever, Salah told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. It is opinion.

“Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.”

The Egypt international is entering the final four months of his contract with no sign yet that an extension will be agreed.

But that has not impinged on the 32-year-old’s form as the quest for a second Premier League title, plus having a Carabao Cup final to contest and a last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain next month, is driving him on to greater heights.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title,” he added of the desire of the likes of him and fellow senior players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker to double their tally of Premier League winners’ medals.

Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to register 40-plus goal involvements in two different seasons and the first in Europe’s top five leagues to be directly involved in 50 goals across all competitions this season.