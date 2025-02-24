Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, amid plenty of fallout from the Reds’ pivotal 2-0 win away to Man City.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, Liverpool have been “studying” Hato as an option to be Andy Robertson‘s long-term successor at left-back.

The Scot turns 31 next month and naturally isn’t quite the force of old, and the 18-year-old Dutchman could be a strong option – one who can also play at centre-back.

Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez is also mentioned in Joyce’s report, however, following an impressive season for the Cherries.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is described as “not a long-term solution” for Liverpool – could he leave in the summer, with Robertson staying on as second-choice?

Hato has already made 98 appearances for Ajax despite only being 18, as well as winning five caps for the Netherlands, so he could be a fantastic summer addition.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Arsene Wenger says Mo Salah is a potential Ballon d’Or winner this year, following another masterclass on Sunday. He’s the favourite, but there’s always La Liga bias!

Alexis Mac Allister admits he would rather play Arsenal than watch them, no doubt liking to be able to control the outcome instead of seeing them on the telly!

Slot has explained why he didn’t start a striker against City, admitting it was largely enforced for fitness reasons

Liverpool’s head coach has also said that “no one saw us as a title contender when we started the season.” Beautiful, isn’t it?

More from This Is Anfield

Jay Pearson and Sam Millne have assessed yesterday’s thrilling win, with plenty of delight still in the air:

“Wow, just wow! Even the next day I’m still speechless. “The fact that Liverpool had 34 percent possession and still managed to dictate the game at the Etihad is outrageous, and I’m smiling as I type that! “That is what Slot has done so many times this season; set up his team to play our way. This was what was lost slightly against Everton and Aston Villa – but not here, not this day.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United owner Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly closing the staff canteen and replacing the free lunches with fruit, as well as making 200 jobs redundant. It’s all fun and games over there! (Guardian)

Rangers have sacked manager Philippe Clement after 16 months in charge, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard a front-runner to return to Ibrox permanently in the summer

Fiorentina attacker Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital after he collapsed on the pitch on Sunday. That’s great news, we wish him all the best (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2007, Robbie Fowler scored his last-ever Liverpool goal, coming in a 4-0 win at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League.

In fact, ‘God’ scored twice on the day, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

Fowler ended his Liverpool career with 183 goals in 369 appearances, meaning he sits seventh in the club’s all-time scoring charts.

Also on this day in 1998, a 17-year-old Gerrard signed his first professional contract.