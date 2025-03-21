After an injury for Alisson and fears of another for Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool fans have been dealt mixed news – along with an update on pre-season plans.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alisson suffered a nasty head injury during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia on Thursday night, forcing the goalkeeper to leave the pitch midway through the second half.

He underwent treatment with national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar telling ESPN Brasil that “he did not report any fainting or memory loss” but “thought he was a little slower.”

Following further tests on Alisson‘s injury the decision has been made to allow him to travel back to Merseyside to receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre.

This comes with the 32-year-old likely to have missed Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Argentina regardless due to concussion protocol.

The hope is that his return to Liverpool is simply as a precaution, with it expected that he will be fit for the Merseyside derby on April 2 – and given he is flying, it is unlikely to be a severe concussion if anything.

Meanwhile, Konate came off at half-time in France’s 2-0 loss to Croatia with claims of a knock, but manager Didier Deschamps has explained the change was tactical, not due to injury.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Ryan Gravenberch‘s withdrawal from the Netherlands squad was precautionary, reports the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella – this break could actually be a positive for Liverpool

Liverpool could play Newcastle in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong this summer, with the pair slated to clash at the brand-new Kai Tak Stadium (Mail)

More from This Is Anfield

With Liverpool clearly needing to upgrade their centre-forward in the summer, Jack Lusby looked at six strikers the Reds could target in the next transfer window – including Lille’s soon-to-be free agent Jonathan David:

“This season – the third in a row in which he has broken the 20-goal mark – is shaping up to be his best yet, with 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 games for the French side. “David is a nuisance in the final third as he is so multitalented, capable of dominating as a lone striker while involving himself in the team’s all-round play. “It would be no surprise if Liverpool entered the market for a player set to leave Lille on a free – particularly as it could allow them to also sign another top-level forward in the same summer.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Jarell Quansah has been left out of England’s 23-man squad to play Albania on Friday night along with Morgan Gibbs-White and Aaron Ramsdale

Matheus Cunha has had his red card suspension extended to four games, following his sending-off for clashing with Milos Kerkez – Cunha’s a great player but too much of a loose cannon to consider, for us

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was given an unusual yellow card after he went into the crowd to sign autographs, having been substituted off following a hat-trick for New Zealand

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2012, Sebastian Coates scored his first of two goals for Liverpool – and what a goal this was!

Against QPR at Loftus Road, the Uruguayan struck the ball with a powerful scissor kick from 13 yards out in a manner befitting one of the world’s best strikers, not that of a substitute centre-half.

The Reds went 2-0 up but remarkably conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes to lose 3-2.

March 21 is also notable for being Nat Phillips‘ birthday. He turns 28 years old today!