A new leak of Liverpool’s expected home kit from Adidas has emerged, as well as the latest claims on interest in Pedro Neto and an update on Cody Gakpo.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool and Adidas will reunite next season, and we have already had a number of leaks give us a look at what the home, away and third kits are expected to be like next season.

And now the reliable Footy Headlines have offered another glimpse at 2025/26 home kit, explaining the image is a fake version but is “an identical design to the real thing.”

The red colour is officially called ‘Strawberry Red’ and the design is said to be based on “highly accurate” information.

It is a real throwback to the 2006/07 shirt when the Reds reached the Champions League final for a second time under Rafa Benitez. Are you a fan?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Cody Gakpo remains a doubt for Southampton‘s visit after aggravating a previous ankle injury, with Slot saying it will be a “close call”

Pedro Neto signed for Chelsea in the summer but was reportedly “high” on Liverpool’s list of potential signings, but the timing was not right as Mo Salah stayed put (The Telegraph)

If you’re sick of hearing about Liverpool’s luck with injuries, Slot’s response to it is a must-read – those at Arsenal should take some notes

Liverpool’s kit deal with Nike was worth the fourth-most of any club in Europe in 2023/24 – they brought in £122.8 million – but the switch to Adidas promises a lot more

Alisson has been named in Brazil’s squad for the March international break – yes, we have to go through that all over again!

More from This Is Anfield

After Alisson‘s masterclass at PSG, Henry Jackson reflected on 10 of the best performances we have seen from Liverpool players in the Champions League, it’s quite the list!:

“Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona was an even bigger miracle than Istanbul. “On a night that saw the Reds overturn a 3-0 deficit in the semi-final second leg, Gini Wijnaldum came off the bench at half-time to produce an unforgettable display. “Often an unsung presence while others made the headlines, the Dutchman scored twice, delivering match-winning brilliance in the absence of Salah and Firmino. “What a player Wijnaldum was for Liverpool.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Sven Botman will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with another knee injury, he joins Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon as guaranteed absentees for the Carabao Cup final next week (NUFC)

Ruben Amorim does not sense Man United will give him as much time as Arsenal have for Mikel Arteta to find success, which they are still on the lookout for! (MUFC)

Man City‘s Nathan Ake is expected to be out for up to 11 weeks after having foot surgery – they’re surely just thinking about next season now which is not something we thought we’d ever say!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1931, Liverpool forward Gordon Hodgson bagged his 32nd league goal of the season as the Reds drew 1-1 at Man City.

You may be asking why that is of any significance, well this set a new club record at the time.

Before Hodgson, the best league return in a single season was the 31 goals scored by Sam Raybould in 1902/03.

Hodgson went on to score 36 in total during the 1929/30 campaign, before setting 40 as the record a season later.

Ian Rush never went on to eclipse that tally, while Mo Salah‘s closest effort so far was the 32 Premier League goals he scored in his debut season at Anfield. He needs 15 more this season to equal Hodgson.