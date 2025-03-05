Cody Gakpo was not named in Liverpool’s matchday squad for the Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain despite making the trip to France this week.

Arne Slot made just one change to his starting lineup for Wednesday night’s last 16 first leg, with Andy Robertson replacing Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

That meant Diogo Jota kept his place in attack with Darwin Nunez remaining on the bench, in a decision partly forced by the absence of Gakpo.

Gakpo did not even make the bench despite being one of 24 players to travel to Paris on Tuesday, with the Dutchman ruled out after aggravating a previous ankle injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez

In his pre-match press conference, Slot explained that it would be a “close call” with his second-top goalscorer, saying: “Unfortunately yesterday, I think it was, he had to block a shot and felt a bit of pain again.

“We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow – if he can be part of the squad, yes or no.”

After carefully monitoring Gakpo’s fitness the decision was made not to risk any further damage and the No. 18 was instead left to watch his teammates in a crucial first leg.

With Gakpo unavailable, Slot named two goalkeepers on his bench with both Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros in reserve.

If the left winger had been fit, in all likelihood it would have been Jaros given the watching brief.

Youngsters James McConnell and Trey Nyoni made the bench but Rio Ngumoha, who trained with the first team before their flight on Tuesday, instead started for the U18s in their 3-0 loss to Reading back on Merseyside.