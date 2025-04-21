A worrying update regarding Ibrahima Konate‘s Liverpool future has emerged, while plans for a midweek Reds title party have been revealed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speaking to Anfield Index, journalist David Lynch has claimed that Liverpool are struggling to make progress on a new deal for Konate.

“We’re not getting great encouragement at the moment in terms of his contract negotiations,” Lynch said. “I was getting that a while ago and things seem to have changed a little bit which is interesting.

“Maybe that PSG interest is turning his head, but it’s just another thing Liverpool are going to have to do this summer.

“A little bit of a concern I would say going into the summer but there’s still time to sort it out so we’ll see if there’s any movement on that.”

This is undoubtedly a worry, with Konate out of contract at Liverpool in 2026 and possibly seen as the future leader of their defence.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that Liverpool’s squad are planning to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace together on Wednesday night. It’s a similar plan to 2020!

Van Dijk also says he and his Liverpool teammates still don’t know what Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision will be regarding his future. What do you reckon?

Slot has explained why he expects to see a big improvement on Liverpool’s set-pieces moving forward. They’ve been surprisingly poor in that area!

Ryan Gravenberch will break his career record of minutes in a single season if he starts against Spurs. He has admitted that the physical toll has been “really tough.”

Wondering how Slot and his Liverpool players are preparing for Spurs at home on Sunday? Find out here

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe have looked back on yesterday’s action, discussing both Trent’s celebration and future:

“As for the celebration and what I, or we, could read into it, I won’t lie, the passion had me believing. “It even almost had me ordering name sets on my 2025/26 gold Premier League badge emblazoned Adidas number! “I wasn’t expecting some impassioned Wolf Of Wall Street-style speech, though, and the interview made me soon cool my jets regarding him performing some Gerrard-esque U-turn.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Jamie Vardy has lambasted Leicester‘s season on social media, calling it a “total embarrassment” and a “s**t show.” Don’t hold back!

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah says he will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. He’s been linked with Liverpool in the past!

There’s Premier League action this evening, with Nottingham Forest heading to Spurs (8pm BST). It’s a massive game for the visitors, who will go third with a win!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2013, Luis Suarez salvaged a 2-2 draw for Liverpool in the dying seconds at home to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Daniel Sturridge also scored for the Reds, but the game is mostly remembered for Suarez biting Branislav Ivanovic.

Also on this day in 1923, Liverpool won the fourth league title in their history.

A 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield was enough to get the job done, with a defeat for closest challengers Sunderland leaving them five points adrift with two games to play.