Liverpool Football Club are the champions of England for the 20th time, a record-equaling title in Arne Slot‘s first season at Anfield. Relish it, Reds!

The Reds have won the 2024/25 Premier League title after they put their points tally out of reach with a win over Tottenham.

Sunday’s result guarantees Liverpool’s place at the top of the table after 34 games, setting an unassailable lead after an impressive first season under new boss Slot.

It is the second Premier League title in five years for the club and the 20th topflight crown in their history, equalling Man United for the most winners’ medals.

The club won the first of their 20 titles in 1901 under manager Tom Watson, while their most recent triumph was overseen by Jurgen Klopp in 2020.

Liverpool’s last league triumph in 2019/20 set the record for the earliest title win in the history of the English topflight with seven games remaining, but it could not be celebrated properly.

The pandemic denied Klopp and his players a parade after a 30-year wait for the league title, but there will be no such disruptions this time around.

Of the 34 games played to date, Liverpool have won 25, drawn seven and lost two. They have scored a league-high 80 goals and the second-fewest conceded with 32.

With a 26-match unbeaten run and top of the table since November 2, it is a thoroughly deserved title for Liverpool in a season that has seen mid-table sides grow stronger.

For the first time in 35 years, the Reds can celebrate a league title in front of their fans and we are going to relish every moment of it.

An unexpected but deserved title and the trip to Chelsea next Sunday will herald their first outing as the newly-crowned champions, and they will be the first of four guard of honours.

Up the Premier League-winning Reds!