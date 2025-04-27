QUIZ: What do you remember about Liverpool FC’s last title win?

Liverpool were last crowned champions of England in 2020, but how much of the triumph can you recall five years on?

Jurgen Klopp led a relentless Reds outfit to their first topflight title in 30 years in 2019/20, but it was sadly one that could not be celebrated together due to the pandemic.

It does not diminish the team’s success as they left their challengers behind with frightening consistency, setting the record for the earliest top-flight win in English football history.

This Liverpool squad will forever be etched in history, but how much do you remember about the title win five years ago?

