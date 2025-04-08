A reliable source has provided an encouraging update on Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, while interest in Liam Delap has emerged.

Speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that it’s a matter of time until Van Dijk and Salah sign new Liverpool deals.

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk and now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper,” Ornstein said.

“Barring any last-minute hitches, the talks have been positive and cordial.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services and, like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now.

“That will be really good news for them.”

This is hugely promising news for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion – would Van Dijk and Salah staying make up for the increasingly likely loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Ipswich striker Delap has been named as a Liverpool transfer target and has a reported £40 million release clause. Is he an upgrade on Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez?

Salah has been handed a timely summer boost which COULD benefit Liverpool, with the Reds legend set to be handled carefully by Egypt

Jamie Carragher has revealed that Daniel Sturridge confronted him before a match after being told by him that he should leave Liverpool

Reds youngster James Balagizi is expected to leave the club this summer after a campaign hampered by injury. The 21-year-old has just four U21s appearances this season

Joanna Durkan has had a look at Salah’s stats in the first and second halves of seasons at Liverpool, looking to see if there is a trend:

“On average, Salah had 1.4 goals and assists per game in the first half of the campaign as opposed to his current rate of 0.88 in the second, which still has seven games left – as per FBref. “While his average touches inside the opposition’s penalty box are stable between the first half of the season (7.8 touches per game) and the second half (7.7), his number of shots have decreased. “Salah averaged 3.25 shots per game, but since the midway point of the season he is averaging 2.38, and his shot-creating actions have also dropped.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will act as player-coach for the final seven games of the season at Southampton, following Ivan Juric’s exit. Best of luck to him! (TIA)

Morgan Gibbs-White and Florian Wirtz are said to be among the players Man City are looking at to replace Kevin De Bruyne. They are big shoes to fill! (The Athletic)

Carragher believes Leicester will sack Ruud van Nistelrooy as soon as their relegation is confirmed, describing the Foxes as “embarrassing” this season (Sky Sports)

There’s Champions League quarter-final first leg action this evening, with Arsenal hosting Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at home to Inter Milan (8pm BST)

On this day in 2008, Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-2 in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final clash.

After a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the first leg, Anfield was stunned when Abou Diaby opened the scoring after a superb start by the Gunners.

Sami Hyypia equalised and Fernando Torres brilliantly fired Liverpool in front, only for Emmanuel Adebayor to seemingly send Arsenal through on away goals.

There was still time for Steven Gerrard to nervelessly bury an 86th-minute penalty in front of the Kop, however, before Ryan Babel put the icing on the cake.

They were great European nights under Rafa Benitez.