Arne Slot has made it clear he’s “not here to tell the fans how they should react” to Trent Alexander-Arnold after his exit news, but is hoping the energy goes to those on the pitch.

Slot has already confirmed that Conor Bradley will start over Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal and likely the two games that follow, with a clear focus on being “prepared for next season.”

There has been no shortage of noise since Monday’s announcement and with an appearance at Anfield expected, whether on the bench or in the stands, possible reactions were put to Slot on Friday morning.

The Dutchman perfectly addressed the situation by emphasising he is not here to dictate to fans how they should react, though he does have a preference.

“That people have an opinion about us, whether it is me, or Trent or someone else who works in this industry, that’s not new for anyone,” Slot started.

“It’s probably a bit more for him now than he’s used to, and maybe a bit more negative than he’s used to. But I don’t follow all of this.

“I’m not here to tell the fans how they should react.

“I will see Trent in a bit, the boys had a few days off as well, so I will wait and see how he feels about him announcing that he’s going to leave the club. I did speak to him on WhatsApp.

“But, yeah, let’s wait and see, but I’m not here to tell the fans how they should react.

“I think we’re all disappointed, but Trent is also the first one who said that he would prefer us as a team and us as a club not to be too distracted by this announcement.

“So I’m hoping that all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and to the support of our fans, and as less as possible to Trent, unless it’s positive.

“Then they then they can do whatever they want.”

It is an important point to make from Slot, as what matters most is celebrating a squad who recently won the Premier League title and will lift the trophy in less than three weeks.

A decision to name Alexander-Arnold on the bench or not at all could have an influence over what noise comes from Anfield on Sunday. The best scenario, though, is we forget all about it and pick up from where we left off after the win over Tottenham.